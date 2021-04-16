BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin, JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo, ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan AND ANGELA NKWO-AKPOLU, Owerri

Four governors who are serving their first term in office are already fishing in troubled waters as they have either parted ways with their political godfathers, predecessors or some leaders of their political parties who played significant roles in their victory at the polls.

At the centre of their feud is the contest for the soul of their political parties and the control of their states’ resources.

The affected governors are AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

While AbduRazaq has taken up arms against information and culture minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, over who leads the APC in Kwara, Uzodimma is in a fierce contest with former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, over public assets allegedly looted or cornered as personal property by the latter.

In same manner, Makinde is on the trenches with his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, which has deepened less than two years after the two engineers paired for the 2019 poll. Makinde is also fighting a separate battle with former governor Rasheed Ladoja, who led the coalition that defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give Makinde victory on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In Osun State, Oyetola is in a tough battle with his predecessor and incumbent minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kwara State, investigation by LEADERSHIP Friday reveals that the bone of contention is the 2023 poll. Stakeholders said while the governor is working hard to deliver on his promises to earn a second term, his deputy also harbours a governorship ambition.

The deputy governor is said to have complained to his camp that he is not being carried along by his boss.

Since the inauguration of the APC government led by Governor AbdulRazaq in 2019, the party has been embroiled in leadership crisis.

At the centre of the seemingly intractable crisis is the battle for the control of the party’s structures between AbdulRazaq and Lai Mohammed.

The crisis dates back to the pre-2019 general elections. There seemed not to be coordination amongst the various groups that came together under the APC with the sole purpose of wrestling power from the Saraki political dynasty which had ruled the state for over four decades.

The party and its then gubernatorial candidate, AbdulRazaq ran separate campaigns. The APC won the 2019 general elections in the state not because of its popularity or better organisation/programmes, but because the electorate wanted a change and a discontinuation of the politics of godfatherism in the state.

Before the conduct of the general elections, Lai Mohammed was the undisputed leader of the APC in the state because of his position as the only minister from the state and therefore, the most senior government official from Kwara.

But, based on the provision of the APC constitution, the sitting governor is the leader of the party in any state. However, the insistence of some stakeholders of the party, including the former chairman, Alhaji Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa that Lai Mohammed should continue as the party’s leader in the state further fuelled the leadership crisis.

The crisis degenerated a few days to the commencement of the ongoing party’s membership registration and revalidation exercise. Governor AbdulRazaq, it was learnt had intimated the National Working Committee of the APC of his discomfort with the idea of Bolarinwa supervising the exercise as the caretaker chairman. Instead, the governor opted for Bolarinwa’s deputy, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari.

The national headquarters of the party thereafter referred the caretaker chairmanship tussle in Kwara State to the North Central zonal headquarters headed by Governor Sanni Bello of Niger State. The zonal executives resolved the issue in favour of Samari, AbdulRazaq’s preferred candidate.

To confirm the appointment of Samari as the caretaker chairman, materials and logistics for the registration exercise were handed over to him by the seven-man membership registration and revalidation committee led by Senator John Danboi.

In a chat with journalists, Samari said the impressive turn out for the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise by party members and chieftains including Lai Mohammed, Senator Gbemisola Saraki amongst others who initially called for the cancellation of the exercise “is an acceptance of my appointment as the party’s chairman in the state.”

Also speaking, one of the pillars of support for Bolarinwa, the erstwhile chairman of the party in the state, Prince Saheed Popoola said, “We will not leave the party for them. We are the original owners of the party. Where were they when we were in the trenches fighting for the emancipation of our people?”

To the knowledge of most Osun residents, Aregbesola launched Oyetola into the state politics through his appointment as chief of staff during his two terms in office as governor.

Under the Aregbesola administration, Oyetola had great powers that the office of the secretary to the state government (SSG) almost became a ceremonial office.

Oyetola was the brain behind the management of contentious issues between THE workers and state government.

When it was time for Aregbesola to take his exit from office, many aspirants within the APC signalled their intentions to occupy the Bola Ige House office of the governor.

The support Aregbesola gave Oyetola despite many hurdles such as the slogan of “it is the turn of Osun West Senatorial District” that threw up prominent personalities.

Oyetola eventually emerged his party flag bearer which led to the defection of some of them to other parties and eventually resulted in the slim victory of Oyetolaon the long-run.

He started stepping on Aregbesola’s toes with the reversal of some policies as recommended by a panel he set up to review the state’s education policy.

Aregbesola had thought that those policies which he believed in should be enduring particularly when his successor was his chief of staff, but alas, they got truncated by people’s demand.

Besides, Oyetola’s loyalists were against the alleged administration of Osun from Abuja and insisted that Oyetola must be in control of the state and the party.

The Oranmiyan group on which back Aregbesola rode to power was rendered non-functional as Ileri Oluwa Movement, a group that believe in Oyetola gained prominence.

Despite the obvious gap between the two gladiators, they insisted that there was no disagreement between them.

In a media chat with Aregbesola recently in Osogbo, when asked how the rift between him and his successor can be settled, he emphatically denied any feud between them.

His words, “I don’t know what you have seen that called for that question, but for me o, I have said it many times that I am not fighting anybody.”

Also, the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan, described the alleged feud between Aregbesola as the figment of imagination of whosoever as it in his mind

Since assuming office as the governor of Oyo State, Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde has been fishing in troubled waters. Prior to the 2019 governorship election, it was difficult if not impossible to predict the outcome of the contest.

It was however clear that the election was between the APC candidate and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chief Abdulwaheed Adelabu and Makinde.

Apparently, foreseeing that his party might lose the election to the then ruling APC, Makinde went into a coalition with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party (SDP)) and Labour Party (LP) among others.

The coalition was spearheaded by former governor of the state and PDP leader, Senator Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja.

As a result of the coalition, all the governorship candidates of the parties did not only decide to step down for Makinde, they collapsed their political structures into that of Makinde and worked for his success at the polls.

Also, other political positions were shared among the parties.

However, trouble started a few months into the tenure of the administration when the coalition started crumbling especially with the appointment of commissioners and some key government officials.

The coalition had accused the governor of reneging on the agreements reached before the election. But the governor denied the allegation saying that he had fulfilled them.

The aftermath of the crisis was that some members of the coalition are now romancing the APC and other political parties.

Due to the crisis, he was alleged to have been making moves to join the APC or contest the election under the party.

Though he has denied any attempt to join the APC, Makinde has even declared that he might not contest for the coveted seat or join the race for the Agodi Government House come 2023.

Both Makinde and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, have also been fighting for the soul of the party in the zone.

Though, the issue was laid to rest recently at the PDP South West zonal congress held at Osogbo, Osun State, where Fayose publicly acknowledged Makinde as leader and father of the party in the zone, political pundits are of the opinion that the fight may have been postponed to another day.

In Imo State, Uzodimma is having serious issues with Okorocha, who has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraudulent practices.

Both leaders are currently occupying their offices on the platform of APC.

Before Okorocha left office in 2019, he made pronouncements in favour of his then chief of staff, Chief Uche Nwosu, to succeed him e.

However Hon Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP was proclaimed the winner but the Supreme Court upturned it and named Uzodimma the rightful winner of the election.

While in office, Okorocha practically chased away the stakeholders in the party, including Uzodimma who struggled to be accepted into the APC.

Okorocha and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume amongst others attended Uzodimma’s swearing in as governor but shortly after that their acrimony became an open secret.

Uzodimma alleged that Okorocha wanted him to disband the judicial panels of inquiry into financial and land dealings from 2011 to 2019 but the former refused, saying the public hearings had exposed so rot in the government.

Following the adoption of the panels’ reports and the white papers gazetted, the state government moved in to seize the property involved and this was strongly resisted by Okorocha.

At present, some persons linked to Okorocha are facing trial for forceful entry into a sealed property, even as Okorocha has been detained in Abuja by the anti-graft agency

With the recent invasion of the Owerri Correctional Centre, state police command and some other places in the state by gunmen and arsonists, Uzodimma has alleged that Okorocha masterminded the attacks to create the impression of insecurity in the state.