According to a popular Nigerian proverb , “a toad does not run in the day time for nothing “ aptly captures the decision of the 17 southern states governors to meet during the week in Delta State

Unlike the northern governors forum who meet regularly, the southern governors forum merely exist on paper . Governors from the south often meet at the regional level of the south west, south East and south south but at the level of the whole southern region, it’s a rarity .

However due to the precarious security situation in the country, they met to fashion out a way out of the present security and economic situations in the country and took some far reaching decisions to contain the situation.

No doubt, Nigeria is bleeding due to the activities of insurgents , bandits and kidnappers in the country.No zone is spared from this grief map of the country.

Sadly, last year Nigeria has been ranked third most terrorised country in the world by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report, which stated that death attributed to Boko Haram in Nigeria increased by 25 percent from 2018 to 2019.

However, bandits in the north west and north central are making the activities of Boko Haram look like a child play recently .

In Kaduna State for instance, the government disclosed that no fewer than 323 persons were killed and 949 kidnapped by armed bandits in the last three months across the state.Scores have been killed by bandits in Sokoto, Katsina , Zamfara , Kebbi and Niger states .

Also, reports have suggested that no fewer than 67 security agents, comprising the police, Navy and prison wardens, have been killed by gunmen in the South East and South South since December last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also there have been constant agitations for secession in the south East and south west part of the country recently.

Resolutions Of the Southern Governors

They banned open grazing in the southern region to stem the incessant herder-farmer clashes, demanded a restructuring of the country for more effective governance, asked for the establishment of state police and the review of the revenue allocation formula.

The southern governors also called for the convoking of a national dialogue to arrest concerns of non-inclusion in the polity.

The governors, comprising those of the South-South, South East and South West geopolitical zones, further urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians to restore the confidence of the people.

The governors made these resolutions when they met at Government House, Asaba, Delta State, over the rising insecurity across the country.

Reading a 12-point communique after the meeting, chairman of the forum, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, said: “The incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenges such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives, including pursuing various productive activities leading to a threat to food supply and general security. Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across southern Nigeria.”

Akeredolu, however, noted that the development and population growth had put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflicts between migrating herders and local populations in the south.

The Ondo governor added that given that scenario, it had become imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South, including movement of cattle by foot.

The governor, however, said the federal government should support willing states to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems.

The forum equally called for urgent and bold steps to restructure the Nigerian federation leading to the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national governments and creation of other institutions which legitimately advance commitment to and practise of true federalism.

The governors also recommended that “the federal government should urgently convoke a national dialogue” in view of what it called “widespread agitations among various peoples for greater inclusiveness in the existing governance arrangement.”

They also said there is the need to review appointments into federal government agencies, including the security agencies, to reflect federal character as “Nigeria’s overall population is heterogeneous.”

The governors also expressed concern over the economic implications of another lockdown on the country.

They, therefore, suggested greater coordination and cooperation between the federal government and state government in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic.The forum expressed concern at the continued gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and the chokehold it has exerted on the nation’s economy, being the sole outlet from Apapa Wharf.

Reactions And Pushbacks

Consequently, there has been a congruence of opinions on some of the decisions of the governors.

First, federal lawmakers from Southern Nigeria supported their governors’ call for restructuring of the country, adoption of state police and a ban on open grazing.

The lawmakers in both the Senate and House of Representatives lamented the huge economic losses suffered by southern farmers due to encroachments on farmlands which have exposed the region to famine and acute food scarcity and pledged to deploy all legislative instruments at their disposal to ensure the resolutions were achieved.

They added that the position of their governors is a firm restatement of their insistence that the nation must exist and be governed on the platform of democratic tenets of social justice, equity, fairness, mutual respect, true federalism, rule of law and constitutional order.

On their part, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has applauded the Southern Governors Forum for taking position on issues of restructuring of the country, open grazing, and the alarming state of insecurity.

It also applauded the governors for taking far-reaching decisions on issues of skewed appointments into federal government agencies, including security agencies.

PANDEF, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by its national publicity secretary, Ken Robinson, expressed the hope that the meeting, which held in Asaba, the Delta State capital, would not only foster cooperation among the governors and people of the southern states but also strengthen the nation’s democracy.

The apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has thrown its weight on the ban on open grazing and call for national dialogue; it, however, differs on issues of restructuring.

ACF, reacting to communiqué issued at the end of the Southern Nigerian Governors Forum (SNGF) in Asaba, Delta State, through the national publicity secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said, “On the issue of ban of open grazing, I don’t think there is much problem here with the stand of the ACF.

“At our last National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Kaduna, the national leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) spoke to us at length. He said he and his organisation had decided that the only way forward, and that is in the interest of MACBAN is to embark on ranching and that they were waiting for government’s policy on it.”

On his part Senate president Ahmed Lawan has explained reasons why governors should not call for the restructuring of the country.

But Lawan who spoke to State House correspondents after the Eid-Mubarak prayers, said he believes that those who have championed the call for secession might be misguided and do not mean well for the country.

He said there might be genuine agitations but stated that elected leaders and state governors should not champion the movement for restructuring without first replicating the idea at the state level.

Lawan said, “I believe that, as leaders, especially those of us who are elected into office should not be at the forefront of calling for this kind of thing.

“Because, even if you are a governor, you are supposed to be working hard in your state to ensure that this restructuring you are calling for at the federal level, you have done it in your state as well.

“What you may accuse the federal government of, whatever it is, you may also be accused of the same thing in your state.

“So, we are supposed to ensure that we have a complete and total way of ensuring that our systems at the federal, state and even local government levels work for the people.

Also Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has accused opponents of the resolution by Southern Governors to ban open grazing as harbouring a hidden agenda.

Ortom said this while speaking during the ‘Media Week and Communications Day 2021’, organised by the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, at Holy Ghost Parish Hall, Makurdi, on Thursday.

He commended his colleagues from Southern Nigeria for towing the right path towards addressing insecurity in the country.

The governor said, “Open grazing is no longer feasible in the country due to development and population growth.”

Ortom noted that it will be difficult for Nigeria to attain its full potential without the safety of lives and property of its citizens.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has faulted the decision of the Southern Governors Forum to ban open grazing in the South-West, South-East and the South-South geopolitical zones of the country.

Ndume, who is representing the Borno South Senatorial District in the upper chamber, stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

He insisted that the issue of open grazing was only causing insecurity in the North-Central geopolitical zone and some parts of the South- West.

However, Ndume cautioned the governors to rise to the occasion of protecting their citizens instead of engaging in blame games.

The Way Forward

Although the southern governors meeting had more than five resolutions , the ones that has been generating reactions are the calls for restructuring , ban on open grazing and restructuring/national dialogue .

To be sure , Kano State governor , Abdullahi Ganduje had also called for the ban of movement of cattle from the north to the south as a means of checking the incessant farmers and herders clashes.

However, the move according to political pundits may clash with the constitution which guarantees freedom of movement of persons from one part of the country to another.Proponents of these contend that while the Fulani ethnic stock has been fingered in most of the banditry and kidnapping in the country , there are still genuine herders whose businesses and livelihood may be affected by the ban on open grazing . Also some have called for a a modern way of grazing like the establishment of ranches to solve these issues of clashes with farmers .

Similarly, political analysts have described the calls for restructuring by the governors as hypocritical. According to them , charity should begin from home . It is pertinent to note that most of the governors are vehemently opposed to the autonomy of the local governments in their states and financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary.Governors often hide behind the federal government for their inadequacies and the government at the centre are usually the whipping boys.

Most Nigerians are not to keen on the calls for national dialogue as most of the recommendations of previous dialogues and conferences are gathering dusts in the shelves .There are fears also that another national dialogue will just be another talk shop and waste of money .In the light of these , pundits have called for the governments to go through the recommendations of previous conference and pick some of them which can be sent to the National Assembly as an executive Bill .

There have an uniformity in the calls for state police recently . The security situation in the country is worsening and state police have been said by experts as a panacea to the security challenges in the country.

RELATED: