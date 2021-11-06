Poor funding is taking a heavy toll on Northern Nigeria’s traditional institutions, LEADERSHIP Weekend investigation has revealed.

Traditional institutions, particularly the centuries-old emirate councils going back to the 13th century in Borno and elsewhere, to the time of Othman Dan Fodio and his conquest of much of the northern part of the country, are gradually collapsing under the weight of poor and inadequate funding, banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and general insecurity.

The emirate councils have survived colonial rule lasting more than half a century as well as the onslaught of successive military juntas and civilian leaders who, through constitutional means, have whittled the powers of the councils.

However, with the little authority they have left, the emirate councils are good avenues for conflict resolution, and source of local intelligence, with their own security network at the disposal of the federal, state and local governments.

Evidence, however, suggests a slowly decaying and incapacitated institution that has been unable to prevent the sacking of many communities by terrorists, failed to solve conflicts like the farmers and herders’ crises in many states, which later grew into kidnappings and banditry that is now threatening to consume much of the region.

At the heart of this decay is not only a lack of a constitutional role for the emirate councils, but absence of power to make and sign new laws, and the ever-encroaching influence of politicians at the local, state and federal levels competing to control and manage available resources at the expense of other stakeholders, including emirs.

And in the current state of affairs, when district, village or ward heads make it to the news, it is usually for all the wrong reasons.

Just over two weeks ago, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, while trying to encourage more synergy between emirs, local government officials and security agencies, accused traditional rulers of conniving with bandits in the state, citing reports by the Department of State Services.

The Emir of Ningi, Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya, days later would vouch for, but also threaten to sack his own representatives at the district, village and ward levels who are caught aiding and abetting banditry and kidnapping in his emirate.

LEADERSHIP Weekend traces some of the insecurity plaguing the region to the diminishing roles of the emirate councils, the readiness to confer prominent citizens with traditional titles, particularly at the village and grassroots level, and running their offices without financial support, leaving some of them with no means of livelihood.

The lack of funds is also due to the control of local government finances by the state governments and the meagre sources allocated to the emirate councils. While most states’ laws provide a five percent deduction from local government funds for the emirate councils, how much of this actually trickles down to village heads is a subject of dispute.

LEADERSHIP Weekend spoke to officials of some emirate councils, district and village heads on the state of their finances in the wake of mounting challenges ranging from trade to tribal conflicts, banditry and kidnappings in largely unpoliced areas that are meant to be under their watchful eyes.

The Lamido of Adamawa is one ruler who has devoted a lot of time, energy and resources trying to bring an end to the conflict between farmers and herders. The problem, however, persists. Officials in his palace cited funding as a major challenge.

The Adamawa Emirate Council speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend urged the federal government to consider reviewing of the five per cent statutory allowance allocated to traditional institutions to get Emirate Councils out of the woods.

Spokesperson of the Adamawa Emirate, Prof Abba Tahir, called for amendment of the constitution on the matter, saying by doing so, the Emirate would have financial support in the administration of 33 districts that make up the council.

Abbah admitted that the Emirate had been up and doing with the five per cent statutory allocation, noting that traditional institutions need to be accorded priority like other sectors of governments.

“The federal government should prioritise traditional institutions just like the National Assembly for optimal performance,” Abbah explained.

He argued that traditional institutions have a great role to play, especially in the area of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) at the grassroots.

In Jigawa State there are five emirates councils which are groaning over financial challenges due to national economic downturn and other policies introduced by the state government for emirates’ financial autonomy.

In 2020, the Jigawa State government sponsored an executive bill seeking the amendment of the local government law to allow emirates to be paying themselves salaries and allowances from the five per cent local government statutory allocation.

The bill that was passed into law by the state assembly in February 2020 has shifted many of traditional institutions’ financial responsibilities from the state and local governments to the emirate councils, consequently creating additional burden and financial constraint on the emirates.

According to one of the traditional title holders close to Hadejia Emirate, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, the five per cent deduction is regularly paid to the emirates but it is grossly inadequate to cater for the needs of the emirates.

He said the revenue allocation of local government is dwindling while the salary of emirate workers keeps increasing, especially with approval of N30,000 minimum wage in the state.

“The emirate councils in Jigawa State are running cap-in-hand and sometimes are at the mercy of well-to-do and other good sons of the emirate, who are providing extra funds for running their affairs, including annual durbar celebration”

According to one of the village heads in the state, Musa Shehu, despite their closeness to the grassroots and their contributions to security, peace and stability in the society, the emirate’s monthly allowances is nothing to write home about.

He explained that the traditional institution at the grassroots in the state are just using other alternative sources to finance their needs.

The village head, however, confirmed that despite the financial challenges and other difficulties, they had never relented in discharging their responsibilities just as they also have maintained the confidence of the public in traditional institutes.

The Zanna Boguma of Borno, Alhaji Hassan Zanna, also decried the inadequate funding of emirate council as well as the district heads.

The director, Emirate Affairs, Borno State Ministry of Local Government and Emirate Affairs, said that the funding coming to the emirate council cannot take care of the enormous responsibilities that the council has.

He noted that, formerly, the emirate council was receiving five percent statutory allocation, but that during the administration of the then former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff, the fund was reduced to three percent, which has remained so.

He said the meagre allocation, not withstanding, some local government areas like Askira-Uba, have two emirates.

“Really, it is very difficult for them to meet up with the responsibilities particularly, overheads, and maintain cost among others. As you know, Emirates have so many traditional functions, which they perform that requires a lot of money. This is the major challenge they are facing.

“The three percent is the upkeep of the Emirate. The salaries of district heads are being paid from local government account, so that what is going to the Emirate is used for the Emirate,” Boguma said.

He added that the district heads are getting monthly impress of N100, 000 to their account.

Corroborating him, a district head who craved anonymity urged government to look into their plights considering their huge responsibilities and increase their allocation.

He said what is coming to him monthly to the imprest account is N50,000, adding that usually new district heads like him are placed on level eight in the civil service.

The district head further said that some of them who have served the government on appointment as a district head are placed at level 14 which is the peak for any district head.

Kaduna is one of the states hardest hit by kidnappings and banditry, including in far-flung rural areas. But like in other states, traditional institutions at the village level have been incapacitated due to poor funding.

The private and personal secretary to the Emir of Zazzau and Dokaje Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Garba, said the five per cent fund allocation was only enjoyed by the emirate during military regime up to the time of General Sani Abacha’s rule.

He however explained that the fund was permanently stopped since the advent of democratic rule in the country with successive administrations not releasing the funds.

Dokaje informed that the 5% fund being allocated was since put to a halt by successive democratic governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dokaje stated that the funds was a direct allocation from the federal government and not from any level of government and was previously remitted directly to emirate councils.

Meanwhile, a scribe to the village head of Tudun Wada Zaria, Mallam Aminu Mohammed said village heads receive a token sum of N9,000 as their monthly take home.

He however disclosed that since January this year, the village heads are beiglng owed arrears of such allowances as none of them received any amount as their monthly take home.

Subsequently, most of the District Heads approached by LEADERSHIP Weekend declined to comment, saying that they must receive clearance from the Emirate Council before they could speak on the issue.

However, investigation revealed that the district heads are placed on allowances too and not on monthly salary

For Kebbi State, traditional rulers who are now receiving five percent local government Kebbi funds, the story of how they survive has really changed due to meagre resources Before now, the traditional rulers were executing meaningful project in their respective Emirate Councils. They also assist many of the less privileged under their emirate with cash and relief materials.

But since this five percent was approved for them, all their activities were reduced to a minimal level. Now instead of them to execute or renovate some structures at their domain, they end up sustaining on what they eat and taking care of their official vehicles. Even to celebrate birthday or anniversary of their throne, they could not have enough money to do anything until they approach politicians and top government officials to assist them financially.

Contacted, the secretary Gwandu Emirate, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed Gwandu lamented that the percentage received by the Gwandu Emirate could not be enough to pay the salaries of the entire staffs of the emirate, talk less of addressing other eventualities concerning the emirate.

“But thank God with this meagre amount and with the extra intervention by the State Government, the Emirate could sustains it activities very well”

Also Speaking the District Head of Kalgo, Alhaji Haruna Jada Bishir called the federal government to amend the system so that the traditional institution would perform effectively, he noted that with the present five percent funds, traditional rulers were hiding themselves from people in other to avoid complains, request for assistance etc.

The village head of Tudunwada area in Birnin Kebbi metropolis, Alhaji Umar Magaji said traditional rulers particularly the districts and village heads were helpless if not external intervention from the state government.

He called on the authorities concerned to change the system so that common man will enjoy the intervention of the traditional rulers as before.

In recent weeks, bandits in Niger State reportedly imposed levies on some communities under the Minna Emirate Council, suggesting an absence or lack of engagement of the council and the communities in Shiroro local government.

There are 8 Emirates in the state, but they refused to speak on their funding arrangements other than the official arrangements through the ministry of local government and chieftancy affairs.

At the Ministry, findings revealed that not more than 5 percent of whatever accrued to the local government areas under the Emirates are given for the running of the Emirate councils.

It was learnt from records that emirates like Bida, Minna and Kontagora, with more than five local government areas under their emirates, enjoy robust funding

It was learnt that the local government, by the arrangements, take care of their salaries including that of the district and village Heads.

A government source disclosed that the arrangement is in line with the state’s local government law as amended several times but last amended in the 8th state’s assembly pervade

Our correspondent, who was at the palace of the Gbong Gwom Jos and the chairman, Plateau State Council of Chiefs, His Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, to find out how traditional institutions were survi ving on meagre finances was told by the secretary to the palace that he was not in the position to say anything, except his Majesty grant him such permission.

Also, a district head in Miango in Bassa local government area of the state who did not want his name on print told our correspondent on phone that their financial situation was nothing to write home about.

According to him, the little that comes in is like a drop in an ocean even as he appealed to the state government to look into their financial plight.