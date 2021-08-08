The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ChillingChow Restaurant, Mr Obawe Ebenezer has announced that the establishment will be opening branches in several key cities across the country, thus creating more jobs for Nigerians.

Mr Obawe Ebenezer, who is a young entrepreneur, said: “ChillingChow Restaurant has been functioning for a little over a year now in Benin City but the turnout has been amazing. By God’s grace, we have been able to employ lots ofbyoung people: cooks, cleaners, bakers, waiters. In such a short while, we have become one of the most flexible and reliable food delivery services in Edo state.

“We currently have a mobile application that can be downloaded to place orders for comfortable delivery of meals. What we plan on doing now is expanding into other cities across Nigeria. We will be opening more branches and food stands very soon. By so doing, we will be helping to do our part in reducing the unemployment rate in Nigeria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Ebenezer went on to speak on the need for more youths to venture into entrepreneurship. He explained that with the present economic situation of Nigeria, young people must be innovative and learn different skills to help create jobs. He also urged government to create favorable policies and security to encourage small businesses to thrive.

“As it is now in Nigeria, it is very important that young people pick up various skills, whether vocational, digital or otherwise. It has become evident that waiting for government to create jobs is an exercise in futility. If we must build a solid economy, the job cannot be left for government alone. We all must put our hands together.

“I appeal to our elected leaders in government, to do their best to create a favorable environment for businesses to thrive. The issue of insecurity also must be addressed urgently because lives and properties of many young business owners are being destroyed.”

Mr Ebenezer thanked citizens of Edo state for welcoming the restaurant and pledged to do more in building love and harmony across the state. ChillingChow Restaurant is currently located at Sadoh Lane, Ihama road, GRA, Benin City.