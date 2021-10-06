Former minister of works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye has said the idea of rotating the presidency is between the North and the South, not geo political zones.

Adeyeye who is the national chairman of Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23), stated this at a meeting with traditional rulers in Ikorodu and Epe Divisions of Lagos State.

SWAGA’23 is a campaign group rooting for the candidature of the former Lagos state Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 presidential poll.

The former minister who commended the traditional rulers for their role and support for government, said their role in good governance could not be overlooked, charging them to do more.

He said the group was in the state to seek for the traditional rulers’ support, blessings and for them to prevail on Tinubu to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

On the rotation of power between the North and the South, he said there is nothing like micro-zoning, which allows rotation of power among the geo-political zones but between the regions.

According to him, based on principles of power rotation between the North and the South, any geo-political zone within a region has the right to produce a president, as long as it is the turn of that region.

He stated that for the 2023 presidential election, it was the turn of the South to produce the president and the issue of who is to produce the president within the Southern region didn’t arise because every individual within the region whether South South, South East or South West has the right to it.

In their remarks, the traditional rulers in the two divisions gave their support for the agenda of SWAGA’23.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers in Ikorodu Division, the Ranodu of Imota, Oba Ajibade Agoro said the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Tinubu is a worthy leader who had over the years impacted the lives of the people positively and he deserved to be supported for the interest of the South.