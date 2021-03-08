By Makinde Oluwarotimi, Abuja

The Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) has launched her maiden edition of the Open Contracting Compliance Ranking.

The event, which was launched virtually, highlighted the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), which were compliant in disclosing procurement information as required by the Open Contracting Data Standard (OCDS) on Nigeria’s Open Contracting Portal (NOCOPO).

The ranking is based on a score known as a Completeness Index (CI), calculated for each MDA by taking the average points of completeness against parameters for each project information published by MDAs on the NOCOPO platform. PPDC’s focus was on ranking MDAs across all sectors on their compliance, proactiveness and implementation of e-GP systems in Nigeria, starting with the NOCOPO portal to strengthen accountability and procurement outcomes.

The rankings were set to focus on procurement plans for the year, 2020 and procurement records for the year, 2019.

On the NOCOPO platform, 170 MDAs were ranked and scored based on the presence of predefined fields in data, published on the platform.

The Federal University of Gashua, Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and Federal Co-operative College, Kaduna were ranked first, second and third positions respectively among the 170 that were considered.

According to PPDC’s Software Developer, Kunle Adelowo, the ranking was based on the CI score, which is a score between 1 – 23 (the total number of fields being considered) points, which measures the average completeness of data published by an MDA against some set parameters for each contracting circle.

“The Completeness Index is calculated by taking the average of the total points scored by MDA in their published projects. Because the number of contracts awarded by different MDAs varies greatly, depending on nature and responsibilities of the MDA.

“This Index balances these by taking the average completeness across all projects regardless of the number of projects published.

“Our goal is to check and benchmark MDAs’ compliance to e-governance systems by checking the completeness of data published on NOCOPO and to incentives MDAs to take more proactive approaches to complete published data.”