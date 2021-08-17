chairman of the governing board of Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Deacon Obinna Atuonwu said the agency would move its focus away from petrol to gas in line with current global realities.

Speaking with journalists at a dinner organised by Abia League of Professionals in Abuja, Atuonwu said Nigeria needed to move fast in the direction of the global trend where cars are increasingly being powered by gas.

The chairman said PPPRA would make its input in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which had been assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

On fears that the PIB would likely lead to an increase in the price of fuel, Obinna Atuonwu assured Nigerians that President Buhari’s administration would always have the interest of the nation at heart and work hard to provide dividends of democracy to the populace. He expressed confidence that the new board would take PPPRA to the next level.

He said, “The alternative we are now introducing is gas, which is definitely going to be cheaper than the subsidised rate of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“We are going to make sure that we have taken the agency to the next level, most especially where we are approaching the gas regime.

“We are going to shift from PMS to auto gas. Right now, some vehicles are running on gas already. And that is going to be a very big achievement in the agency under my chairmanship.”

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari is a very good president, who does not want the masses to suffer in the process of moving from PMS to auto gas.