BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

Premium Pension Limited (PPL) has rewarded its customers, tagged ‘members’ who emerged as the first to download the company’s multichannel mobile app recently.

This was part of its strategic plans aimed at enhancing customer service by providing premium experience to its esteem members across the country.

The gesture is also to better reflect the company’s evolved positioning as a future focused organisation actively growing its members’ wealth to enable them embrace their golden years,

Premium Pension launched its multi-channel mobile application as part of the revamped technology infrastructure designed to provide premium experience to esteem members.

As an indication of embracing the great milestone achieved by the company to serve its customers, Mr. Mohammed Bello Saidu a member who works with the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, was among the first to download the App. While Abubakar Saidu a member with National Board for Arabic & Islamic Studies (NBAIS) in Minna Niger State was the first to make use of the referral module to introduce a customer to Premium Pension.

Also, Mr. Razaq Bashiru Ogundimu from Lagos State, Mr. Okey Udeh Augustine, Abia State and Omozogie Bright Irene , Edo State were among the people honored by the Company for being the first to download and register the Premium Pension Multi-Channel Mobile App. In their geopolitical zones.

While congratulating the recipients of the awards, the chief executive officer, PPL, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami, said the recognition is aimed at encouraging members as well as the general public to embrace the Mobile App as a one stop digital shop for retirement planning and services at all times.

“The Mobile App is designed to revolutionize the pension industry as one of the several touchpoints designed by the Company to give our Members premium experience. With the App Members can keep track of their retirement savings real time, check account balance and transaction details, calculate retirement funds with the pension calculator, view fund price and more,” he stressed.

In his response, Mr. Razaq Ogundimu expressed gratitude to the company for the recognition, emphasising on the firm’s high level of creativity which helps retirement account holders to monitor their account information, know their account officer, relationship managers and upload contribution schedule with ease.