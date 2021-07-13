Traditional rites leading to the inauguration of 36-year-old Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko as the new Olu of Warri, have commenced with the critical stakeholders playing their roles.

Emiko will be crowned the 21st Olu of the oil-rich Warri Kingdom on August 21, 2021 at Ode-Itsekiri at a ceremony expected to be attended by eminent first-class traditional rulers and dignitaries from across the country.

Some residents of Warri told LEADERSHIP that they were already in a joyous mood ahead of the event.

The incoming amiable king had in the last few weeks been undergoing traditional rites ahead of his coronation. He is required to fulfill these rites before stepping into the traditional stool of his forbearers.

One of the residents, Eugene Tuoyo, said the excitement in Warri and environs ahead of the new Olu’s coronation are noticeable.

He said Itsekiri are happy that their new king will soon be crowned.

Another resident of Warri, Fred Misan said he looks forward to the historical ceremony because it is usually a rare event that brings joy to the people.

He said the joyous mood in Warri metropolis and the neighbouring Itsekiri communities was one that would herald peaceful reign of the new monarch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after his emergence as the Olu of Warri-designate, some top personalities across the divides sent congratulatory messages to the young Emiko.

Speaking on the current mood in the town, a special adviser to the chairman of Warri South local government, Mrs Bola Elohor, said: “First, I want to felicitate with the new king on his upcoming enthronement. I must say our expectations are very high as he ascends the throne of his forefathers. We want the peace and unity that have been existing to continue among the Itsekiri people. We don’t want any division. He should make sure that there is peace in our land, and that peace should be sustained.” Emiko was born on April 2, 1984 to Ogiame Atuwatse II, the