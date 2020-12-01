By IGHO OYOYO

The office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has donated a 208-bed Model Transit facility to Ekiti State, this is in line with the objectives of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence.

In a statement signed by Janet Mcdickson Head of Communications, OSSAP-SDGs, the facility, which was constructed and equipped in collaboration with the state government is aimed at supporting and providing lifelong skills to empower women and girls who have suffered abuse and domestic violence to stand on their feet economically and meet the demands of everyday life.

Mcdickson said the sprawling facility contained an administrative block, a crèche, 250-seater conference hall, 200 rooms self-contained apartment and a skills acquisition for hairdressing, tailoring, photography among others, that the facility will aid the achievements of goals 3, 5, 10, 16 and 17 of SDGs.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire who commended President muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to improve issues involving women and the girl child, urged state governments to ensure that they mainstream SDGs into the plans and policies commended the Ekiti State Government for its commitment to the 2030 Agenda.

In his speech at the occasion, Governor Kayode Fayemi said the facility is significant as it is coming on stream during the 16 Days activism against gender based violence, and will complement the State’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre popularly known as Moremi Clinic commissioned the day before in the fight against Gender-Based Violence.

Fayemi said the Transit Home as a safe haven for women will also help the state not just to ensure that victims of gender abuse get justice, but to also provide succor to them. The Governor noted that his administration has already signified its commitment to fight against gender based violence with its naming and shaming policy as demonstrated by its sexual offenders register.

He added that violence against women is a serious violation of human rights with impacts ranging from physical, sexual and mental consequences to even permanent disabilities for the victims. This, he said is to its effects on well-being of women in terms of full participation in societal development.

Also speaking during the event, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq described the facility as another evidence of commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the achievement of global goals. She also noted that the facility was commissioned at the right time given recent indications that the COVID19 pandemic has led to increase in gender-based violence.

The Minister assured that President Buhari’s administration will continue to implement policies and initiatives that will ensure more protection for girls and women with introduction of a broader social investment programme in support of vulnerable members of the Nigerian society.

Ekiti First Lady who is also the chairperson of the State’s Gender Based Committee commended Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, OSSAP-SDGs and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs for ensuring the completion of the project.