The presidency yesterday fired back at Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, saying the governor is inciting religious and ethnic war with his utterances.

According to it, Ortom has few political principles, and he has demonstrated this by changing political parties five times during his undistinguished career.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said every time the governor feels the wind may be blowing in a certain direction, he follows it.

Shehu noted unfortunately for the good citizens of Benue State, the most dangerous direction the governor blows in today is that of sectarianism and ethnicity.

He said, “In an attempt to boost his sinking political fortunes, Ortom takes the cheapest and lowest route possible by playing on ethnic themes – and in doing so knowingly causes deaths of innocent Nigerians by inciting farmers against herders, and Christians against Muslims.

“Specifically, Ortom stirs up hatred by targeting one single ethnic group in Nigeria – using language reminiscent of the Rwandan genocide.

“As was the case in Rwanda where the then Hutu leaders of the country incited their countrymen against each other, claiming there was a “secret Tutsi agenda” over the Hutu, Ortom claims there is a “secret Fulanization agenda” over other ethnic groups in his state and in Nigeria. This is a copy of the language of Hutu Power – which falsely, and intentionally, accused the Rwandan Tutsi of plans to dominate the country.

“This wicked talk is aimed at giving cover to his so-called “policy” on the Ranches Establishment Law – which in reality is purely an act of denial of the law – intended to withhold rights and freedoms from one ethnic group alone, whilst inciting race hatred against them amongst all others.”

Shehu further noted that Ortoms actions are not those of a man who should be trusted with running public services or holding public office.

He continued: “For the governor of a major state in Nigeria to be politically driven by ethnic hatred is a stain on our country.

“The good and fair-minded people of Benue State deserve more than this, and we look forward to the next elections when they have an opportunity to restore its greatness.”