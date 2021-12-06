The Special Assistant to the President on Political Affairs in the Office of the Vice President Mr Gambo Manzo, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has over 60 verifiable projects across the five states of the South East.

Manzo stated this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, in which he listed some of the projects including those completed and ongoing as federal roads and a bridge in the five states of the zone.

He said, “An overview of the projects includes the construction of Ihiala-Orlu Road in Isseke Town-Amafuo-Ulli with Spur (Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru Section) in Anambra and the construction of Oseakwa Bridge in Anambra.

“Another project is the Anambra/Imo Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road; the rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road Sections I and II in Ebonyi. The rehabilitation of sections 1 to 4 of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and the rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road Route Section II.

“There is also the rehabilitation of Old Enugu-Port harcourt Road (Agbogugu-Abia Border Spur to Mmaku); rehabilitation of Nsukka-Obollo-Ikem-Ehamufu-Nkalagu Road in Enugu; rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road Sections I, II & III Imo/Abia and rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road.

“There is also the rehabilitation of section II: Anambra/Imo States Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road; rehabilitation of Bende-Arochukwu-Ohafia Road Section I in Abia, reconstruction of the Runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, following President Buhari’s approval of a N10 billion special intervention fund in 2019. Work ongoing on the upgrade of the International Terminal Building,” he said.

Manzo added that “the projects also include the N200 billion Second Niger Bridge, comprising the Main Bridge across the River Niger, and 10km of a six-lane expressway in Onitsha and Asaba, scheduled for completion in 2022.

“Under President Buhari’s Executive Order 7 (the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme) signed in 2019. MTN Nigeria has recently announced its intention to reconstruct the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway. The MTN Board has approved the company’s participation in the scheme.

“The N362.5 billion raised in Sovereign Sukuk Bonds since 2017 has been shared equally across the six geopolitical zones – which means that a little over N60 billion has been allocated to the South East,” he said.

Manzo said the president was committed to completing all the ongoing projects in the South East and called on the good people of the zone to support the administration in its efforts to rebuild the area.