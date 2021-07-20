President Muhammadu Buhari will bequeath a better and United Nigeria, the chief of staff to the president, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, has assured Nigerians.

He said Buhari would leave the country more peaceful and more prosperous.

Gambari spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State during his maiden official visit to his hometown since his appointment as chief of staff to the president.

He urged Nigerians to rally round Buhari’s administration to ensure its success

“This period is an opportunity to reflect on the state of our country and to give maximum support to our President, Muhammadu Buhari, because his success is our success and by the grace of God with all the programmes and projects he has embarked upon, in economic spheres, political spheres and social spheres will materialize for the betterment of our people. So at the end of his tenure, Nigeria will be more united, more peaceful and more prosperous.”

Gambari was received at the Ilorin International Airport by high-powered government officials led by Kwara State deputy governor, Kayode Alabi, speaker of the state House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, special advisers on political matters and strategy, Abdullateef Alakawa and Alhaji Sa’adu Salahu, respectively; among others.

He applauded the state government for according to him a befitting reception, saying “I am grateful to the Almighty Allah for giving me life and health to be able to come back to the city of my birth as this is where all my trajectories occurred, and for the state government for this heroic reception.”