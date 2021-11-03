A former President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim; Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, and group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, Mele Kyari, are among those to receive the Year 2020 Zik Prize in Leadership.

The event is slated for Lagos on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Eko Hotels and Suits.

The announcement of the winners of the Year 2020 Zik Prize In Leadership Award was made on Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Lagos by Prof Pat Utomi, the chairman of the selection committee on behalf of the members of the Board of Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PRAC).

Senator Anyim who has declared interest to run for the office of the president in 2023 presidential election, whether the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zones the position to the South-East or not, during the recently concluded national convention of the party in Abuja, won the Zik Prize in Political Leadership category alongside Minister for Health, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora.

Addressing journalists at the weekend while declaring his interest, the PDP chieftain said, “Posters of my presidential bid and agitations by groups for me to contest flooded the social media in 2020 and I disassociated myself from such calls.

“I felt that it was too early for such declarations to enable the present administration concentrate on governance.

“Such calls resurfaced in the early part of 2021 and I choose to be quiet over the issue.

“We presently have less than 18 months to the next elections and I feel the time was ripe to indicate my interest.”

The Ebonyi-born politician and leader is being honoured in recognition of his exemplary leadership qualities shown when occupying the offices of the Senate President and the SGF where his legacies live on.

Governors Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State will be honoured with the Year 2020 Zik Prize in Good Governance while Adesina, Kyari and the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, will be honoured for their achievements in Public Service.

Others are Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, Mr U.K. Eke and pioneer MD/CEO, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji, will be honoured in the Professional Excellence category and former First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, will be recognised in the Humanitarian Leadership category.

The event will have Chief John Nnia Nwodo as chairman and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as the Royal Guest of Honour.