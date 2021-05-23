In a bid to prevent the third wave of the Covid -19 pandemic in Nigeria,the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has reintroduced some restrictions on movement and social interactions in the country.

Speaking at the PSC briefing on COVID-19 recently, Dr Muhammad said for land and rail transport, there are no limitations anymore on inter and intrastate travel but service providers must abide by status stipulations from the Federal Ministry of Transport and ensure that PPEs (personal protection equipment) are used and, where applicable, physical distancing is observed.

He said the night curfew is now from 12am to 4am, except for essential service providers and international passengers who just arrived the country or travelling out of the country.”

For event centres that provide outdoor spaces, he said, they can open but not indoor event centres.

“Eateries and restaurants can only open for outdoor services and we will make sure this is complied with. Bars and nightclubs to remain closed until further notice.

Nigerians are wondering what informed the latest decision of the government on the issue in view of the fact that Covid -19 cases and fatalities are continually dropping .

Remarkably, by divine intervention or stroke of luck , to date, only 165,852 cases have been confirmed, 156,456 cases have been discharged and 2,067 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

A total of 2 million tests have been carried out as at May 19, 2021.

The 2,067 deaths recorded so far in Nigeria occasioned by the ravaging pandemic in the past one year is what some countries are recording daily. Nigeria, indeed, has every cause to thank God for His divine act.

Sadly, this has given some Nigerians a false sense of hope that the country is immune from the pandemic as recently religious centres, government offices and private institutions have practically and hastily abandoned the Covid -19 protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, reports coming from India, Brazil and Turkey call for serious concern. Between April 18 and 25, India reported 2.24 million new coronavirus cases, the highest number recorded by any country in a seven-day period. It also logged 16,257 deaths, almost double the 8,588 deaths recorded the previous week, according to Health Ministry data. Altogether, 195,123 people have died while 17.3 million people have been infected with the virus in India.

According to reports, the surge in infections has overwhelmed hospitals, morgues and crematoriums and left families scrambling for scarce medicines and oxygen.

Experts have blamed mass religious gatherings and political rallies for the severity of India’s second wave, which caught the government unprepared.

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi administration warned officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant taking hold in the country.

The scientists said that despite the warning, the federal government did not seek to impose major restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. Millions, largely unmasked, attended religious gatherings and election rallies that were held by Modi, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition politicians.

This newspaper points out that India is the largest producer of vaccine in the world and if they can be overwhelmed by the Covid -19, what lies ahead for a country like Nigeria in the event of another wave of the pandemic can only be imagined. India shares some similarities with Nigeria.

Sadly, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has confirmed that the deadly Indian variant of the COVID-19 pandemic is already in Nigeria.

It is instructive to note that as at May 14, Nigeria has been able to vaccinate only 1,767,488 people out of it’s huge population estimated at 200 million. For Nigeria to achieve her immunity against the deadly pandemic, the country needs to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population. The less than two million vaccinated out of a possible 200 million population is still a far cry.

No doubt, Nigeria’s best bet in fighting the pandemic is prevention.It is gratifying to note that the federal government had announced that effective May 4, travelers from Brazil, India, and Turkey will be banned from entry due to the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. All non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who traveled to Brazil, India, and Turkey in the last 14 days will be denied entry into Nigeria. We commend this bold decision. It is is a right step in the right direction.

In view of the foregoing, we call on the states to take ownership of these new restrictions and effectively implement them. On their part, Nigerians should continue to adhere to the Covid -19 protocols which are maintaining social/ physical distance , washing of hands regularly and use of face masks.

This Newspaper also frowns at the antics of some religious leaders who are discouraging their congregations from taking the vaccine or questioning the existence of Covid -19. We strongly advise religious leaders to desist from misleading the people .They should be more interested in the protection of the lives of their followers by every legitimate means.

It is trite to say Nigeria’s health system will practically collapse if the Indian strain finds its way into the country . The government and citizens must do everything possible to prevent the spread and this can only be done when citizens cooperate to stop the impending calamity.