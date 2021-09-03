Peace activist and social entrepreneur, Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu has expressed support for Nollywood actress, Grace Chioma Ifemeludike, following backlash over her allegations against Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Addressing the rate of unemployment in Nigeria, Prince Ayo Manuel said many young Nigerians are venturing into immoral activities in an effort to survive. He expressed sympathy for the Actress, saying he believes she is one of such examples. He commended her courage, saying that only few Nigerian women can speak out that way.

The activist went on to call on the Nigerian government to do more in creating employment opportunities. He spoke about the insecurity situation of the country, drumming that it can be salvaged if we seriously invest in proper education and job creation.

“In Nigeria today, the lack of job opportunities for both young and old, as is the result bad governance and corruption, is causing more damage than we realise. Many people are selling their souls to the devil not because they want to but because of the oppressive system they were born into.

“Take for example, the Actress, Grace Ifemeludike, who had to reveal all she had to go through for money. The truth is this ” I have a lot of sympathy for her and I stand with her. This is because I’m aware of many other young ladies who because of financial struggles have been forced to do immoral things that contradict their values”.

“It’s time for Nigerian leaders to take a critical look at all the challenges people are facing in the country and try to find solutions to them. It’s time to stop using the masses for their selfishness. There’s no way Nigeria should be where it is today if its leaders are forward thinkers. The few that are forward thinkers are never allowed to contribute to the development of the nation,” he said.

The veteran musician went on to call on youths to shun cybercriminality, thuggery and other vices, stressing that they must come together to build a new Nigeria.