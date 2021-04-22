BY MUH’D ZANGINA Kura

A non governmental organisation under the aegis of Non-State Actors Consultative Forum (NOSACOF) has faulted Edo State governor Mr Godwin Obaseki over his recent comment on printing of N60billion by the Central Bank of Nigeria and sharing it by federal government. It described the comment as a political mischief.

The group also cautioned the governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from spreading fake news capable of creating public confusion, simply because they are looking for cheap popularity.

This was contained in a press statement signed by co-chairmen from Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Imo, Kaduna, Niger and Sokoto states chapters of the group.

The group expressed shock on how the governor and his party insisted on their campaign of calumny against the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed despite the clarification made by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The statement maintained that the CBN governor has personally addressed the issue of printing of money and have made it clear that printing of money is the responsibility of the apex bank and is mainly done as an intervention measure.

According to the statement, it is common practice in both developed and developing countries to print money during difficult economic times, and the responsibility lies on the central bank.