By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of PDP Governors Forum on Sunday defended their Edo State colleague, Governor Godwin Obaseki on his claim that the federal government printed N60billion to augment the March revenue allocation to states.

The governors, who described Obaseki’s revelation as a patriotic advice to the federal government, said it was alarming that his intervention has been given a partisan slant.

Recall that Obaseki had come under attacks by the federal government and recently the APC governors under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) over his alarm on the state of the nation’s economy.

The director-general of PDP Governors Forum, Hon CID Maduabum, in a statement said: “It is unhelpful for the Progressive Governors Forum to join the fray in the manner it did by its recent statement attacking Governor Obaseki who merely warned the monetary authorities about the danger of uncontrolled use of ways and means, that is, the printing of Naira, to support government’s expenditure.”

He noted that Obaseki has a background in economics and finance and he is a very responsible governor who talks in a measured way, adding that the warning, which he said has been corroborated by the governor of the CBN, and the international ratings agency Fitch, should be heeded rather than being crucified for sounding a note of caution.

He added, “No doubt the federal government has been supporting the States in the area of agriculture, budget, refund of Federal Government executed projects by States and a few other areas of intervention. Is CBN trying to be vindictive and vengeful by recalling its loans to the States because of an informed advise by a Governor? It is unfortunate that governance has plummeted to this level.

“The Federal government should plug financial leakages in the system and curb wasteful expenditure of billions of Naira on projects that can be executed by the private sector and save a lot of money in the process, thereby relying less on Ways and Means by the CBN , which brings pressure on the Naira with its inflationary consequences. Inflation in Nigeria is currently at 18.2%, the highest in recent years. We should all be concerned to find ways of steming the tide.

“We are all involved in the urgent task of rescuing the economy of Nigeria and nobody should indeed play the Ostrich,” the statement added.