By Michael Oche, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its members in states that are yet to commence the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage to commence immediate industrial action.

This was contained in a Communique at the end of National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC. The Communique was signed jointly by NLC president, Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NEC of the NLC resolved to view the refusal to pay the new national minimum wage by state governments as demanded by the law as an “act of criminality, betrayal of the oath of office sworn by state chief executives and a dangerous adventure in anarchy

“The NEC-in-Session directed all states where the national minimum wage of N30000 is yet to be paid to immediately proceed on industrial action,” the Communique stated.

Reacting to the incessant hike in electricity tariff, the NLC leadership resolved that government should immediately address the conditions within its control that are driving up electricity tariff in Nigeria.

They called for a review of the power sector privatization programme, saying it is already overdue for review since the law provides for a review of the privatization program after every two years.

“The NEC also calls for the reduction of the cost of gas to 1.5 cents and also the scrapping of the use of US and Nigeria inflation rates to determine the cost of gas to GENCOs. The NEC also called on government to step up on the mass distribution of meters to electricity consumers all over Nigeria. In order to ensure strict follow up and compliance, the NEC recommends the setting up of an oversight taskforce outside the purview of NERC and DISCOs.”

On the increase in fuel price, the NEC resolved to reject deregulation as long as it is import driven.

“NEC reiterated the traditional position of Congress that government should rehabilitate and revamp Nigeria’s local refineries as a sustainable solution to incessant increases in the pump price of petrol.

“The NEC posited that Nigeria’s refineries can be made to work in a short time once government asserts the political will to do so. The NEC also urged the Nigerian government to find ways and means to shield Nigerian citizens from the volatilities in the international crude oil market. The NEC also demanded that the template used in determining the pump price of PMS which includes inbuilt charges and inflationary trend should be reviewed to the benefit of Nigerians. NEC called for modular refineries in order to bring down the price of diesel.”

The NEC also rejected the concession of Nigeria’s airports and other considerations for privatization describing such as great disservice to the Nigerian people and a betrayal of the efforts of Nigerian workers especially those employed in the aviation sector.