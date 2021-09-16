Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has called on teachers in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the Northeast to be conducting noble researches and innovations for the overall development of the region and Nigeria as a whole.

Executive secretary of TETFUND, Prof Sulaiman Bogoro, , stated this yesterday while declaring open a five-day workshop at Command Guest House Bauchi.

Bogoro, who was represented by Dr Dan’azumi Ibrahim, said the workshop was designed to enhance the capacity of tertiary institutions’ teachers in the Northeast on grant-winning research proposals writing skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the region is left behind in terms of producing quality research and coming up with life-changing innovations when compared to other regions of the country.

“Let all participants take part actively in the workshop to build their knowledge of research writing proposals that can win grants to help solve practical problems,” he said.

The executive secretary said that the bottom line of the workshop is not just to empower lecturers in the Northeast with excellent proposal writing skills and techniques to win grants but also to contribute to the growth and development of the region and Nigeria through knowledge-based approach.

Speaking at the event, the vice-chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, the hosting university, Prof A.M. Abdulazeez, said, “The workshop is about the lifeline activities of universities which are research and teaching. When you look at Nigeria, the universities are not far from the actual realities.”