Since his assumption as the substantive vice chancellor of Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), Professor Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi has not let anyone in doubt of his desire, aspiration and determination to continue to advance the frontiers of the young university. The university being among those established in the 3rd quarter of 2010 has continued to grow excellently by the day making it an enviable one among its peers.

Prior to his emergence as the second substantive vice chancellor, Prof. Bichi has held sway in an acting capacity of which gave him an insight of how things are done and what needs to be done properly. No sooner he emerged as the substantive VC, Prof. Bichi sets the ball rolling in his carefully drafted transformation agenda to change the tides of the institute which are all aimed at revolutionising teaching and learning, infrastructure, security as well as staff and student welfare being given the uttermost attention they desired.

His footprints within a year can be seen from all dimensions. Academically, the university has introduced new courses in addition to repositioning already administered ones; massive and expansive building structures are coming up across campuses for staff and students to boost teaching and learning, greater emphasis being laid on training and retraining of staff for optimal performance in addition to better welfare.

The University which is unfortunately located in one of the area bedevilled with insecurity is trying its best within available resources to operate by proving enhance security for its staff and students. This has led to relative peace in its two (2) Campuses and the surrounding communities in recent times. Greater cooperation is being made with security agencies in this regards.

Within the year under review, the university saw the constructions of two new buildings of the Faculties of Engineering and Medicine. The fixing and installation of furniture and other facilities for therein have equally been completed and the buildings are ready to be put to use. NUC accreditation is completed are ready to commence academic activities.

As you are all aware, the Federal Government has constituted and inaugurated Presidential Visitation Panels to all Federal Tertiary Institutions in the Country. Accordingly, the Presidential Visitation Panel to Federal University Dutsin-Ma landed at Katsina Airport and was received by the University Management on Wednesday, 21st April, 2021 and began its assignment with courtesy calls on the Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari and the Emirs of Katsina, Alh. AbdulMuminiKabir Usman and the then Katsina State Police Commissioner, Mr. Sanusi Buba on Thursday, 22nd April, 2021.

During their visit, they requested and obtained relevant documents from various organs of the University. They have also interacted and continue to interact with the Council, the Management, Staff, Students, the Unions and some members of the host community. They have thus far gone a long way in accomplishing their mandate and are getting the necessary support and cooperation from all the relevant stakeholders.

The University also received a team from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for Accreditation of some programmes of the University. The NUC Accreditation visit was earlier slated for November 2020, but was postponed due to the lockdown occasioned by the COVID 19 Pandemic. Eventually, the team undertook the Accreditation assignment from Saturday, 6th March to Sunday, 11th April, 2021. In all, 12 (twelve) programmes from across 4 (four) Faculties of the University were put up for the NUC Accreditation as follows, Faculty of Arts ( B. A. Arabic, B. A. Islamic Studies and B. A. Hausa), Faculty of Education (B. Ed. Educational Administration & Planning, B. Ed. Guidance & Counselling, B. Ed. Library & Information Science and B. Ed. Special Education), Faculty of Life Science ( B. Sc. Animal & Environmental Biology and B. Sc. Plant Science &Biotechnology) as well as Faculty of Social Science (B. Sc. Geography, B. Sc. Economics & Development Studies and B. Sc. Political Science). After due diligence by the NUC, the university programmes were given clean bill by the authorities.

Only recently, NUC having acknowledged the capabilities of the young university, granted it new approvals for commencement of new courses in field of Medicine and Engineering. The approved programmes are B. Eng. Chemical Engineering, Bsc. Human Anatomy, B.Eng Mechanical Engineering , B. Agricultural Engineering, Bsc. Geology, B. Radiography, B.Nsc Nursing, B.MLS Medical Science Laboratory, Bsc. Human Physiology, B.Eng Civil Engineering and B.Eng. Electrical Electronics.

It may interest one to note that the university has progressed from 3 faculties and 23 programmes in 2012 to 13 faculties and 68 academic programmes this year. The university has also established the School of Post Graduate Studies with 60 academic programmes and has since graduated its pioneer Phd. And Masters students.

It is important to mention that all the 68 academic programmes being run at FUDMA are fully accredited by the NUC.

The University has a fully operational school of Basic and Preliminary Studies (SOBAPS) with a sole mandate to prepare secondary school leavers for degree programmes in the sciences with Katsina state as the catchment area.

A lover of sporting activities, Prof. Bichi reactivated sports across the university, with the holding of the 7th Edition of Students Inter-Faculty Sports Competition which he personally flagged-off at the newly improved university sports complex. It has been the tradition of the University to organize such sporting competitions as part of extra-curriculum activities.

The 2021 edition of the competition saw 8(eight) Faculties compete for laurels in games such as football, volley ball, basketball, hand ball, tennis, table tennis, badminton and scrabble for both male and female students, except in football and scrabble. There were competitions in track events such as 100m, 200m, 4x 100m and 800m for male and female students, among others, as well as in field events like javelin, discuss high jump, long jump, shot put and weight lifting.

To further demonstrate his commitment to sporting activities, Prof. Bichi pledged and institute a trophy to be competed for as from next year in football in the name of the university Council Chairman.

Prof. Bichi’s zero tolerance for in disciplining was seen when the University Management came hard disciplinary measures against some students found to be involved in cultism. Fifteen (15) students were expelled for involvement in cult activities, while Seven (7) students were suspended for alleged involvement in cultism.

The University’s decision in this regard is to send a warning to the students and to reiterate our resolve for zero tolerance for cultism and other related criminal activities.

To further show his commitment in this regard, a massive screening for students was carried out as well as incoming students were subjected to physical verification before their final admission into the university so that bad eggs are sieved at point of entry before coming in to spoil others.

The Undergraduate Admission Exercise for the 2020/2021 Academic Session is currently in progress. The first list (merit) of the admitted students has been released, with the students expected to start the process of collecting their admission letters anytime soon. Also, the second list of admitted students is receiving finishing touches, preparatory to its release as soon as all the processes are concluded.

Aside, the achievements being recorded in the undergraduate, the university post graduate center has continued to blossom under Prof. Bichi. For the first time the university is graduating its first Phd students aside over 30 academic Masters students. This feat is second to none.

Prof. Bichi’s desire to give chance to many people with desire to pursue Degree programmes but could not do so due to exigencies of life saw the establishment of Continuing Education Centre (CEC). The centre has continued to blossom over the years and have been delivering on its mandate as since its creation.

His stance and efforts towards advancing the frontiers of education earned him the title of Wazirin Malaman Katsina that was bestowed on him by the emir of Katsina Abdulmumini Kabir Usman. This is a worthy title for a man of the people.

With just two years in saddle, It won’t be out of place to say Prof. Bichi is the father of modern FUDMA.

– Aminu is the university’s public relations officer