His Royal Highness of Hausawan Turai, Alhaji Sirajo Jan Kado, ha elevated the rank of Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo from Sardaunan Hausawa to Wazirin Hausawan Turai (Europe).

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Emirate council of Hausawan Turai in Paris, France on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Addressing the gathering on behalf of the Sarkin Hausawa, Santurakin Turai, Alhaji Aminu Fanda, said the emirate had decided to elevate the rank of Prof. Gwarzo because of his commitment to the emirate, its members and the masses all over the world.

Santuraki further stated to the participants that, Professor Adamu Gwarzo, is a renowned journalist who has twice served as President of the African Union for the Protection of Journalists, and he is now the founder and President of Maryam Abacha American University in Niger and Nigeria and Franco-British University in Kaduna, Nigeria. He also doubled as the President of the Association of African Private Universities (AAPU).

In his remark, Wazirin Hausawan Turai, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, thanked Almighty Allah for giving him life, health and the ability to help the masses tirelessly and also thanked the Emirate of Hausawan Turai and the members of the Royal Council for uplifting his rank in the emirate from Sardauna to Waziri.

The President of Maryam Abacha American University in Niger and Nigeria conglomerate, also thanked those who attended the ceremony, saying: “I would also like to extend my special thanks to many people that texted me via my GSM, and those who have been calling us to congratulate me and also to those who sent their congratulatory messages on social media. Thank you! Thank you! I thank almighty God! May Almighty Allah bestows His grace and blessing upon you and strengthen the bond between me and you people.”