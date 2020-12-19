By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse

After a tough and keen contest, the governing council of Federal University Dutse, in Jigawa state has approved the appointment of Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Muhammed as the new Vice-Chancellor.

Addressing journalists on the outcome of the council selection exercise, the Pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing Council of the University, Alhaji Ahmed Alti, said after due process, the council selected Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Muhammed as the third Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Ahmed noted that after shortlisting the applicants the council used the standard templet to arrived on its decision for the person that will succeed the incumbent VC, Professor Fatima Batul Muktar.

The chairman added that the incumbent VC, professor Fatima’s tenure would expired in February, 2021 and from there the new appointee, professor Sabo will takeover the affairs of the university on a three year term.

Prof Abdulkarim who is currently the deputy vice chancellor, Academic Services of FUD, is a distinguished professor of Biotechnology with an international academic reputation.

Our reporter gathered that here was an overwhelming jubilation in the university following the announcement.

Federal University Dutse was established in 2010 by former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.