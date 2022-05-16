The team of 34 lawyers who appeared in court on Monday to defend two suspects arrested over the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy, were led by a Professor, Mansur Ibrahim.

The suspects were arraigned in court following their arrest last week over their roles in the gruesome murder of Miss Deborah.

She was stoned to death and then burnt by a mob over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on a WhatsApp group.

The suspects, Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci, were brought before a Sokoto Chief Magistrate’s Court for their alleged participation in the crime.

They pleaded not guilty when the charges against them were read in court.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Khalil Musa, told the court that an investigation was in progress on the matter. He appealed to the court for another date to allow the police to conclude their investigation.

Prof. Ibrahim, who led the defence team for the suspects, after the presentations did not oppose the move of the prosecuting lawyer but applied for bail for his clients on liberal grounds.

The trial judge reserved ruling on the bail application but ordered the accused to be remanded at the Sokoto Correctional Center.

The court, thereafter, adjourned ruling on the application to a later date which would be communicated to the lawyers.