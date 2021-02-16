Name: Abdulrasheed Bawa

Age: 40

Origin: Kebbi State

Bawa obtained Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics,

Masters Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy

TRAINING

Certified Fraud Exerminer (CFE)

Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS)

United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

United States Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FINCEN)

The World Bank

The United Nations Office of Drug and Crimes The Nigeria Police Force

The Nigeria State Security Services.

The EFCC Academy

United Kingdom’s Global Training Consulting.

NOTABLE CASES:

A) Supervising the biggest operations zonal office of the EFCC in Lagos having 604 officers and men and securing 227 convictions despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

B) Supervising the investigation of all cases in Port Harcourt Zonal office in which an unprecedented 215 convictions were secured in eleven months and securing Final Forfeiture of hundreds of properties to the Federal Government.

C) Supervising the investigation of all cases in the Ibadan Zonal office in which 113 were concluded and 54 are charged to court within 6 Month.

D) Diezani Alison-Madueke-2015-Date: Recovered Millions of Dollars worth of properties in Nigeria, UK., USA, and UAE including 92 properties in Nigeria.

E) Atlantic Energy Group-2014-2015: Recovered Millions of Dollars worth of properties in Nigeria, UK, USA, Switzerland, UAE and Canada.

F) Crude Oil Swaps and OPA-2014-2015: Recovered Billions of Naira.

G) Petroleum Subsidy Fraud-2012-2015: Identified Fraud of about N70Billion, Recovered Billions of Naira and prosecuted several companies.

H) Former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

I) “Operation Cyber Storm One”, across Nigeria in which over 60 Suspected Advance Fee Fraudsters and Cyber Crime Perpetrators are on prosecution- 2008.

J) Participated in several other Periodic Raid on Notorious (419) Cyber-cafés.