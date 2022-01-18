The first lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, will today host the first ever Progressive Women Conference in Abuja to discuss gender inclusiveness in politics and greater role for women in governance.

The conference, which has “One Voice Women Uniting for Progress” as its theme is being spearheaded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) through Hon. Stella Erhuvwu Okotete, member of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Women Leader.

Mrs Buhari will deliver the keynote address while the vice president of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor will share her experience at the conference.

The conference which holds today and tomorrow at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, will brainstorm on ways to strengthen women political rights, address barriers to women participation in the political process under democratic systems and evolve strategies for getting them fully involved.

LEADERSHIP gathered that more than 200 leaders from the three tiers of government in the country and some prominent business women and captains of industry have confirmed participation in the conference.

They will make presentation focused on inspiring and propelling women to greater successful forays into politics, governance and leadership roles in businesses.

Meanwhile, Aisha Buhari has called for better recognition of the contributions of women make to national development, saying power-sharing arrangement must reflect this both within political parties and in government.

The first lady was speaking while receiving the vice president of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

In a statement from her media office, she said from the political party level to government, and within the executive and legislature, the sharing arrangement is abysmal and something must be done to change this narrative.

“We have to adopt better strategies to maximize elective positions and other opportunities for Nigerian women,” she said.

Mrs Buhari expressed belief that the record of Dr Howard-Taylor as a former first lady, a professional in politics, a parliamentarian, and her work on education, social projects and health in Liberia, shows that Nigerian women has the right ally and partner for this important task.

She further noted that Howard-Taylor’s visit to Nigeria for this important occasion underscored the importance she attached to the development of women in general and African women in particular.

On her part, Liberian vice president Howard-Taylor, who is in Nigeria to attend the Progressive Women Conference of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated that Nigeria set the pace in the West African sub-region in terms of politics; therefore, she needs to key in and share experiences for the benefit of African women.

She further called on women to pay more attention to legislative seats because that is where laws are made, where budgets are approved for girl-child education, for HIV/AIDS control and for social works even as she urged them to find their way to the decision-making table.

The event was attended by the wife of the vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo; the chairperson of the Progressive Women Conference, Stella Okotete, and deputy majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; and executive chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri- Erewa, among others.

The visiting vice president was accompanied by deputy ministers of health and labour, Mrs Norwu Howard and Mrs Yvette Freeman, respectively.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari

Nigeria’s First Lady Mrs Aisha Halilu Buhari who was born on 17 February 1971 in Adamawa State, north eastern Nigeria. Her grandfather Alhaji Muhammadu Ribadu was Nigeria’s first minister of Defence while Aisha’s father was a civil engineer, and her mother is a descendant of the Ankali family, renowned farmers.

Aisha Buhari attended primary and secondary schools in Adamawa State. Aisha married President Muhammadu Buhari on 2 December 1989, who had five children from a previous marriage to Safinatu Yusuf. Aisha and Muhammadu Buhari have five children together and one grandchild.

Aisha Buhari who is a cosmetologist and beauty therapist is currently the First Lady of Nigeria and wife of the current President Muhammadu Buhari, who assumed office on 29 May 2015 after defeating the then-incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

Aisha Buhari holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in public administration from Ambrose Alli University (AAU), and a master’s degree in international affairs and strategic studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Aisha Buhari obtained a Diploma in beauty therapy from the Carlton Institute of Beauty Therapy, Windsor, United Kingdom. She also holds a post-graduate diploma in cosmetology and beauty from Academy Esthetique Beauty Institute of France.

She is a member of the United Kingdom Vocational Training and Charitable Trust and the International Health and Beauty Council. She has run a successful business as the founder/managing director of Hanzy Spa and principal of Hanzy Beauty Institute, a beauty salon in Kaduna and Abuja.

Aisha Buhari is a resource person to the National Basic Technical Education (NBTE),on beauty therapy and cosmetology and has participated in the curriculum development of small medium enterprises for NBTE. Aisha Buhari closed her beauty salon following the emergence of her husband as president of Nigeria.

The first Lady published a book titled Essentials of Beauty Therapy: A Complete Guide for Beauty Specialists, which has been recommended as a text for the NBTE curriculum.

The First Lady founded Future Assured, an initiative to continue her advocacy work for the health and well-being of women and children through community mobilization and health promotion. She was prompted by the need to improve the current poor health outcomes of women, children and other vulnerable groups of the Nigerian population.

Following the hardship posed by Boko Haram Terrorists activities, Aisha Buhari set up a committee for the distribution of relief materials after a visit to an IDP camp in Borno State.

Wife Of Vice President Dolapo Osinbajo

Dolapo Osinbajo was born 16 July 1967 is a Nigerian lawyer and political figure. As the wife of the Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo, she has been the Second Lady of Nigeria since 29 May, 2015.

Dolapo Osinbajo was born on 15 July 1967, and grew up in Ikenne. She is a granddaughter of Obafemi Awolowo, the Nigerian nationalist and Yoruba chief, and his wife Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, through Awolowo’s daughter Ayodele Soyode.

Married Yemi Osinbajo, a distant cousin, on 25 November 1989. In 1990 she was called to the Nigerian Bar. Dolapo Osinbajo is the Executive Director of The Women’s Helping Hand Initiative, a refuge facility in Epe, Lagos, established in 2014, and a co-founder of the Orderly Society Trust.

In September 2019 she presided at the 49th Benue Women in Prayer (BEWIP) Prayer Convocation in Makurdi. She also inaugurated Mama Abyol Children’s Home and Benue Centre for Enterprise Development and Innovation (BENCEDI). In her speech to young people in Benue State, she warned them against attempting to copy illusory internet lifestyles. Speaking to out-of-school graduating girls in Lagos in December 2019, she encouraged them to live responsibly as good role models. She also characterised violence against women as an offence against humanity. In mid-December 2019 Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, appointed Osinbajo – together with the wives of Nigerian state governors – as a ‘champion’ to lead the fight against tuberculosis in Nigeria.

APC Women Leader, Stella Okotete

Hon. Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete possesses significant experience in public policy design and implementation, international development and general administration, public-private partnership management, business development and export financing.

A graduate of Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Diplomacy.

Stella also holds a Diploma in Law from the Rivers State College of Arts and Sciences, a Master’s degree in Public Administration and a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution.

Hon. Stella is the Co-Founder E ’Girls Right Foundation and an alumnus of Harvard Kennedy School Certificate program for Emerging Leaders, and the Lagos Business School (Pan-Atlantic University) Enterprise Development Centre program in Entrepreneurial Management.

She is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, and also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria, the Institute of Management Consultants and the Institute of Corporate Administration a recipient of the Africa Humanitarian Initiative Awards.

She holds a Certificate in New Models of Business in Society from the University of Virginia, U.S.A and a Certificate of Risk Management in Banking Programme from INSEAD, Fontainebleau France.

Hon. Stella has a rich mix of professional experience in both the public and private sectors.

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen

Born on 8 January, 1959 Pauline Kedem Tallen is a native of Shendam, to the family of Kattiems. She is a Nigerian politician and currently serving as Women Affairs Minister.

She was appointed in 2019 by President Muhammad Buhari after turning down ambassadorial nomination in 2015 on the grounds that she was not consulted prior to the announcement of the appointment and that she would not accept the offer for equal distribution of power among the three senatorial districts of her native state of plateau because she is from same local government as Governor Simon Lalong.

Mrs Tallen holds a degree in sociology at the University of Jos in 1982. She started her political career in 1976, when she was the clerical officer at Shendam local government council, then later ministry of local government affairs.

By 1994, she was made a councillor in Plateau State. She was made commissioner in the state by the military government between 1994 and 1999.

In 1999, she was appointed Minister of state for science and technology, becoming the first woman to be appointed as a minister in that capacity by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor

Sharon Ikeazor, born on August 28, 1961 is a Nigerian lawyer, politician and management consultant. She is the former executive secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate.

On August 2019, Sharon was appointed the Minister of State for Environment. Ikeazor commenced her primary school education at St. Mary’s Convent School in Lagos. Thereafter, she attended the Queen of The Rosary College, Onitsha and proceeded to the Godolphin School, Salisbury, England where she obtained her GCE A’ levels. She completed her Higher Studies at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1981 and graduated from the University of Benin with a Bachelor of Law degree (LL.B Hons.), in 1984. In 1985, she obtained her Certificate of Practice from the Nigerian Law School.

Ikeazor’s early legal experience involves positions at a variety of national and international banks; the Nigerian Merchant Bank, Nerderlansce Middenstandbank and Midas Merchant Bank, respectively.

She then worked at Shell Petroleum as a company lawyer before establishing her own legal practice in 1994. By 1999, she was the legal secretary and project coordinator for Fluor Daniel Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of the also-named US Engineering Firm.

She was actively involved in the execution of the Atlas Cove Tank Farm Project which was a technical partnership between Fluor Daniel and the National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO), as regulated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Subsequently, Ikeazor became the Vice President for Business Development and Government Relations for the United States Consulting firm, Good Works International (GWI) Consulting, from 2003 to 2008.

Whilst there, she provided consulting and advisory services to the Oil and Gas / Energy Sector stakeholders in Nigeria.

In 2011, she contested and won the position of National Women leader of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) Party.

She used her platform to champion capacity building for women by partnering with the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to train women for leadership and political roles in Nigeria.

She has carried on the philanthropic work of her late father, Chimezie Ikeazor (SAN), founder of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Free Legal Aid for the Poor in Nigeria. The organization which she now oversees provides reimbursements for legal services offered to under-served citizens living below the poverty line.

Similarly, she runs a prison outreach program that pays the fines of those awaiting trial as well as providing free legal representation for some of the inmates.

She founded The Wakiliyan Mata Empowerment Initiative, an NGO for Internally Displaced Women, which avails them of interest-free loans to start small scale businesses. Sharon is the Vice President of Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) which she also co-founded to build the capacity of female politicians across political lines.

Ikeazor served as the Executive Secretary of PTAD from 2016 to 2019 during which she was tasked with steering the organization towards its mandate of sustainable welfare fulfillment for pensioners. In 2017, she was nominated for the LEADERSHIP Persons of the Year award.

Federal Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning of Nigeria Zainab Ahmed

Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed was born in Kaduna State on 16 June 1960 is a Nigerian accountant who has been serving as Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning since 2019.

At the time, President Muhammadu Buhari brought the two ministries under her as one, making her the de facto Minister of Economy.

She is the current Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. A portfolio that makes her one of the country’s most influential minister. In that capacity, she’s seeking to boost government revenue, with plans underway to raise value-added tax while taming public debt that is now estimated at more than $80billion.

Ahmed was the immediate past executive secretary and national coordinator of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). She was also a member of the last two NEITI boards, having worked in the NEITI and global EITI.

Upon graduation, Ahmed was employed in 1982 as an Accountant II in the Main Accounts of Ministry of Finance in Kaduna State and was promoted to Accountant I in March 1984, but resigned in 1985 to join NITEL. Earlier, she had done her National Youth Service in Kaduna State in 1981/1982 where she was posted for primary assignment to Messrs. Egunjobi Suleiman & Co. Chartered Accountants, and served as an Audit Trainee.

Ahmed has served the Nigerian public in various high ranking positions, including as managing director of the Kaduna State of Nigeria’s investment company, and also the Chief Finance Officer of the Nigeria mobile telecommunications company. Zainab was reappointed and sworn in as the Minister of Finance on 21 August 2019 by the President.

Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu

Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, was born on 12 June 1970 in Wuse, Abuja, Nigeria. She is the daughter of late Alhaji Mamman Sidi Ali, who was the Bawan Allah of Lokoja in Kogi state, Nigeria, royal title he held until his death.

Ramatu first started her work life after she was mobilized to serve a compulsory national service, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the Federal ministry of works and housing. Young Ramatu later joint AZAH Intermediaries Nigeria Limited, a civil engineering construction firm, where she worked as Managing Director for some years, but she later went back to university where she done her master’s degree and Certificate in Leadership Skills and currently undergoing a PH.D program.

In 2004, Aliyu was appointed special adviser on Women affairs, Youth and Social Development to the chairman of the Gwagwalada area council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Nigeria. In 2007, she ran for political office to represent Kwali/Abaji federal constituency in the Nigeria National Assembly (NASS) but her bid was unsuccessful, later a year in 2008, she was appointed vice national chairman of her party, which was the major opposition political party in Nigeria at the time, All Nigeria Peoples Party(ANPP) which she served as the overseer North Central Zone. In 2010 she was given the national woman leader of the party, and concurrently served as the president of the Council of African Political Parties (CAPP) after she successful contested and won the election which took place in Khartoum, Sudan. And in 2014, after three opposition political parties in Nigeria merged into one, including her own party ANPP, she was appointed the women leader of the new party All Progressives Congress (APC), which she served until 2018.

Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu is married to Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Aliyu, a banker and philanthropist. Together they have three children. She is also running an NGO and founded the Global Women and Youth Empowerment Strategy (GLOWYES).

Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management And Social Development Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouq

Often called the Super Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq was born 5 November 1974. She is the current minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development.

Appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2019, Farouq is by age the youngest minister in the current federal cabinet. She served as Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugee, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) from October 2016 to August 2019.

Her work with President Buhari dates back to Buhari’s days as the leader and presidential candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change when Farouq was the national treasurer of CPC and later national treasurer of the All Progressives Congress. She is immensely trusted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

First Lady of Kebbi State Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu

The First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, is a Consultant Paediatrician and an advocate for women’s health, with a particular focus on cancer.

She obtained her MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine) from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University Zaria then went on to specialize in Paediatrics and Neonatology in the United Kingdom. She has a Masters in Paediatrics, a Diploma in Tropical Child Health and is a member of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

In the course of looking after children, their mothers started confronting her with their medical issues and requests for assistance particularly around Breast and cervical cancer, she was inspired to start her own NGO, the Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF). MCF creates awareness on health matters, trains health workers, and funds the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients in Nigeria. Over the last four years, the foundation has raised over 100 million naira for the treatment and support of cancer patients.

Dr. Bagudu has served on many technical committees including the steering committee for the National Cancer Control plan, and a Ministerial committee to build world-class diagnostic centres in six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

As First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Bagudu is a passionate and active advocate for women, children and youth in Nigeria. Her programs cut across various aspects of development such as health, education and women empowerment.

She is a gifted orator and writes frequently on topical issues. This has made her a mentor to many young people nationally.

First Lady of Ekiti State Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi

Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi was born 11 June 1963. She is First Lady of Ekiti State, Nigeria as wife of the Ekiti State Governor 2019–2023. She was previously Ekiti State First Lady in 2011–2015. A British-Nigerian feminist activist, writer and policy advocate, in 2001 she co-founded the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF), the first Pan-African grant-making organisation. She serves as a UN Women Nigeria Senior Advisor, and was appointed as a Visiting Senior Research Fellow at King’s College, University of London in 2017. She is CEO of Above Whispers Limited, and runs an online community called Abovewhispers.com.

She became actively involved in a range of policy advocacy, grassroots empowerment and social inclusion programs in Ekiti State when her husband Dr. Kayode Fayemi took office as Governor of Ekiti State, Nigeria. She led the campaign to enact a Gender Based Violence Prohibition Law (2011, revised in October 2019), an Equal Opportunities Bill (2013) and a HIV Anti-Stigma Bill (2014). She continues to work on the implementation and sustainability of these initiatives as First Lady of Ekiti State for the second time.

She serves on the Executive Boards of the African Women’s Development Fund. She is Chair of the Advisory Council of the Nigerian Women’s Trust Fund and also serves on the Governing Council of Elizade University in Nigeria. She is currently Chair of the Gender Based Violence Law Management Committee, Ekiti State and Chair, Ekiti State AIDS Control Agency. She is also on the Steering Committee of the Regional African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) and a member of AWLN-Nigeria Steering Steering Committee where she serves as an Adviser.

Director General, National Centre For Women Development, Abuja

Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir is a celebrated academic, a woman of substance and of course, a mother to many, the passion and burning desire to enlarge the frontiers of women development, inclusion in social affairs and amplifying their voices on issues did not suddenly emanate from the blues. Growing up late 60s from a humble background, like millions of other Nigerian girls in her Limankara community, Gwoza local government area of Borno State. Her innocuous mind was directed to the fact that women deserve much more than they got in her immediate environment in terms of education, equal opportunity at workplace and indeed in the table of decision-making.

Determined to make a difference, shatter the glass ceiling and bring succour to the helpless and vulnerable in the society, after her primary and secondary education in 1979 and 1984 respectively, with the necessary assistance and support from her family, she proceeded to the University of Maiduguri where she obtained her First Degree in Chemistry and Mathematics in 1988.

A kindhearted soul, a woman of candor and unpretentious humility, she knew a tree cannot make a forest. This may have influenced her decision to mentor others when in 1989 she decided to take up a career as a lecturer in the Department of Education of her alma mater, a fulfilling experience that lasted till 2003.

The dream of obtaining a PhD in Educational Philosophy came to a satisfactory fruition in the year 2002 shortly before she left the classroom. Understanding that the political space will be a more virile platform to positively impact a larger number people and of course bring to bear her years of experience in the nation’s developmental discourse, Dr. Bashir was in 1997 elected into Borno State House of Assembly. And this feat was repeated in 2003. Her outstanding performance which hinged on the welfare, growth and development of her people while in the Legislative House did not go unnoticed as she was penciled down for near a decade assignment in the Executive when she was in 2005 appointed a member of Borno State Executive Council. Her administrative dexterity saw her traverse across various ministries as Commissioner in various Ministries.

After the catalogue milestone she recorded in these Ministries, she could not but heed her people’s call to represent them at the centre as she was elected in 2015 to represent the people of Gwoza, Damboa and Chibok Federal Constituency of Borno State.

While in the National Assembly between 2015-2019, she was the Deputy Chairman, Women in Parliament. As a lawmaker, she sponsored a Bill to ensure that all girl children are taken from street to school in the North, particularly her North East zone where insurgency has further exacerbated the challenge of out-of-school children.

Aside the area of education, Dr. Bashir deployed a robust advocacy mechanism in ensuring that the vulnerable group in Borno, particularly women and children, were given adequate care and attention.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Abike Kafayat Oluwatoyin Dabiri-Erewa is the incumbent Chairman/CEO of Nigerian in Diaspora Commission. She was born in Jos Plateau State. She is a Nigerian politician and former member of the Nigeria Federal House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Constituency in Lagos State. She was the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity.

She was also the former Chairperson of the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, and was elected for the first time in 2003, and re-elected in 2007 and 2011.

In 2015, she was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora. In November 2018, Dabiri-Erewa was given a new role of Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. The letter for the confirmation of her appointment was sent to the Senate in 2018 by the Presidency but was delayed until May 2019 when the Senate confirmed her appointment.

She was also a supporter of “Together Nigeria”; an independent advocacy group launched to work towards President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 re-election bid.

Minister of State for Transportation Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki

Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki is currently the Minister of State for Transportation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 21 August 2019[2] and former senator who was elected to represent the Kwara Central Senatorial District in the year 2003 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.

She was elected into the House of Representatives in 1999 representing Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency, Kwara State.[3] She’s a sister to Former Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (8th Assembly), Bukola Saraki.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Folashade Yemi-Esan

Yemi-Esan was born in Kaduna State, Nigeria. She is from Ikoyi, Ijumu, Kogi State. She had her primary school education at Bishop Smith School, Ilorin and preceded to Federal Government College, Ilorin for her secondary school education. She attended University of Ibadan, where she graduated in 1987 as the best dental surgery student. She later got a certificate in health planning and management, before obtaining a master’s degree in public and international administration.

On 18 September 2019, she was appointed as the acting head of civil service of the federation by the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, replacing the suspended Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita.

On 28 February 2020, she was made the permanent head of civil service of the federation and was sworn into office on 4 March 2020.

Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie is an experienced consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the education management industry. Skilled in nonprofit organizations, business planning, coaching, lecturing, and event management. Strong consulting professional with a Post Graduate focused in Post Compulsory Education and Training from University of Greenwich.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment Mariam Katagum

Mariam Yalwaji Katagum was born on 18 November, 1954 in Azare, Bauchi state. She is Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment.

In July 2019, Katagum was nominated as a Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment from Bauchi state in Nigeria by the president Muhammadu Buhari.

As a Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Katagum advocates implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as vital to achieving the gains which Nigeria stands to benefit.

Previously, Katagum was Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO. She served on a number of national and international Committees and Panels including the Board of Trustees of the African World Heritage Fund (2009-2011), the West Africa Group in UNESCO (2009-2012), the E-9 Group in UNESCO (2010-2012), the UNESCO Headquarters Committee (2011-2013), the PX Commission of the Executive Board (2013) and others.

The Vice President of Liberia, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor

Jewel Cianeh Taylor was born 17 January 1963) is a Liberian politician and the current Vice President of Liberia. She was married to convicted war criminal and former president Charles Taylor (whom she married in 1997, but later divorced in 2006) and was First Lady of Liberia during his presidency.

In 2005, Jewel Taylor was elected to the Senate of Liberia in Bong County as a member of the National Patriotic Party. She served as the Chairperson of the Senate Health and Social Welfare Committee on Gender, Women and Children.

Some of the top women slated for the conference include: Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President; Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC); Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC); Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD); Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO); Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission; Jummai A.M. Audi, Chairperson, Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC); Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Nigeria; Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/CEO, SERVICOM; Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC); Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON); Ronke Sokefun, Chairperson, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC); and Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Also, Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Oge Modie, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Strategic Communications; Moji Rhodes. Senior Special Assistant on Social Development and Humanitarian Affairs; Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry (Oversees the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP); Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank; Omolola Abiola-Edewor, Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC); Imaan Sulaiman–Ibrahim, Director-General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP); Dr. Yosola Akinbi – Senior Technical Adviser, National Economic Council (NEC) (Office of the Vice President); Dr. Balikisu Saidu, Senior Special Assistant Legal, Research and Compliance Issues (OVP); Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi – Senior Special Assistant – Rule Of Law (OVP); Foluso Idumu, Senior Special Assistant On Administration (OVP); Lanre Shasore, Senior Special Assistant On Coordination & Planning (OVP) and Dr Ebi Awosika, Senior Technical Assistant On Community Engagements (OVP).

Others are: Olaolu Beckley, Special Assistant On Documentation (OVP); Edewede Akhidenor – Special Assistant, Administration (OVP); Nkoli Anyaoku– Special Assistant, Administration (OVP); Dr. Lilian Idiaghe – Special Assistant, Legal (OVP); Tolani Alli – Special Assistant On Visual Communications (OVP); Toyosi Onalapo – Special Assistant On Community Engagements; Haijya Halima Bawa – Special Assistant On Community Engagements; Nonye Ojekwe – Special Assistant On Community Engagements; Koko Iyamusa – Special Assistant Administration (Wife of the VP); Fakorede Omotayo Basirat- Special Assistant On Special Duties and Omotayo Rachael Omowunmi – Special Assistant On Household and Social Events.