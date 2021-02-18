Mr Ibrahim Bello, the proprietor of Bright Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin, has called on governments at all levels and stakeholders in education to give priority to the use of mother tongue as medium of learning in elementary schools.

Bello made the assertion in Ilorin on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that experience had shown that with the use of mother tongue, children learn better and faster than with any other language.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said ” Children learn better and faster in language they can understand unlike employing foreign languages to teach them.

“Mother tongue should be our priority and not something we should be ashamed of.

”It simplifies everything for the children and not necessarily blowing grammar.

“With mother tongue, children learn better and faster, it helps prevent delay in learning, they enjoy school more, they feel more at

home and as well boost their self- esteem.

“We need to emulate the likes of China where they rely mostly on the mother tongue to take their children right from the basics and

elementary schools.

”I call on government at all levels and educational stakeholders to ensure implementation of mother tongue as

language of instruction in elementary and basic classes.,” he said. (NAN)