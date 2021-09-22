Major Ishaku Takwa, ASP Gabriel Ubah Contrary to the denial of the Operation Save Haven, and Nigerian Police Plateau State command that no gun was fired by security personnel during the protest embarked on by the students of the Plateau State Polytechnic, the state government yesterday said it regrettably received the sad news from the police of the death of one of the students who was said to have been hit by a stray bullet.

A statement issued in Jos by the state commissioner of Information and Communication, Dan Manjang described the development as a sad one which the government totally condemned and had therefore directed an immediate and thorough investigation to be conducted into the circumstances leading to the death of the student.

He pointed out that the state government while commiserating with the family of the deceased student had said that it would not spare anyone found culpable in the death of the student.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor has directed a government delegation to visit the family of the deceased student to sympathise with them over the sad and unfortunate situation.

Seven students were injured following a protest embarked by the students of Plateau State Polytechnic over the sudden postponement of their semester examinations by the school authority.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the protest was hijacked by hoodlums as few cars had their windscreens smashed in the process.

It was further gathered that the postponement of the examination was as a result of an indefinite strike embarked upon by the lecturers of the institution on Saturday. The lecturers had issued a notice of strike to the state government over what they called its insensitiveness to the welfare of lecturers.