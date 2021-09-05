Oyo residents on yesterday stormed major street in Ibadan the state capital to protest incessant power outage and crazy billing.

The residents of the communities in Ibadan Oyo State who also launched a ‘no pre-paid meter no payment’ campaign said they

The scores of residents from Apete, Awotan, Araromi, Jeje, Arola in Ido local government area and their counterparts from Ajibode, Masoke and Laniba in Akinyele local government area declared that they would not pay money to any official of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) unless they were metered.

The residents insisted that they would not welcome any official of the electricity distribution company who comes to their houses without being given prepaid meters.

They vowed not to pay monthly electricity money unless they were given prepaid meters.

The teeming residents warned officials of the electricity distribution company not to come to their houses without prepaid meters.

The residents who called for regularisation of PHCN meters, provision of more feeders, provision of more transformers to the communities, metering of all unmetered houses and stoppage of crazy bills insisted that failure to meet their conditions no officials of the electricity distribution company would be allowed to either collect money from residents or cut their wires.

The residents during the campaign placed their banners strategically in order to sensitise the members of the public.

Chairman of Ajibode, Apete, Awotan, Araromi, Akufo and Environs, Community Development Association, Engineer Rasak Fabayo, while speaking noted that the communities were paying for what they were not using.

Fabayo said, “We are here to launch a ‘no meter no payment’ campaign. We are paying for what we are not using.

On behalf of residents of Apete, Awotan, Araromi Akufo, Laniba, Ajibode, we are launching this campaign, if any IBEDC official comes to your house, and they demand money, tell them that no meter is no payment.”