The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) has declared 108 arriving passengers from Brazil, Turkey, UAE and India, Persons Of Interest (POI) for violating COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

PSC chairman, Boss Mustapha, said in a press statement issued last night that the persons arrived in Nigeria between May 8 and 15, 2021 through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja after the new regulations had been put in place in Nigeria.

He noted that “on May 1, 2021, the PSC issued a travel advisory for passengers arriving in Nigeria from Brazil, India and Turkey. These precautionary measures are a necessary step to mitigate the risk of importation of variants of concern and break the chain of transmission to the population.

“Under the new measures, passengers arriving from/or that have visited any of these three countries within 14 days prior to the visit to Nigeria, are required to follow mandatory arrival quarantine and testing protocols in designated facilities.

“The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) has however observed that while most of the arriving passengers dutifully observed the guidelines, some (Nigerians and Foreigners) have violated them in contravention of the provisions of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Health Regulations Protection, 2021.”

He noted that all the 108 passengers “have been declared Persons of Interest (POI) on account of posing considerable danger to overall public health and for the violation of Nigeria’s COVID-19 travel protocol by evading the mandatory 7-day quarantine for persons arriving from restricted countries.

“Members of the public are by this notice advised that these persons of interest constitute an immediate health hazard to the society. They must therefore transport themselves safely, to the nearest state public health departments within 48hrs of this notice for immediate evaluation and call the Port Health Services, Federal Ministry of Health on 08036134672 or 08032461990 for further directions.

“ The PSC shall in addition, take further steps to sanction these violators. These steps include: Disabling their travel passports for a period not less than one year;

ADVERTISEMENT

Cancelation of visas/ permits of foreigners that have abused our hospitality; and Prosecution under the 2021 Health Protection Regulations.

Additional list of Batch II defaulters shall be published in subsequent announcement by the PSC

The identified passengers, their names, nationality, passport number, airline, date of arrival will be published in national dailies. “