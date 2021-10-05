Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the way he was treated like a thief by the Paris club.

Mbappe, who was a major transfer target for Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, told RMC Sport that he has not been treated fairly.

Recall that Madrid had two offers of £137million and £154m rejected for Mbappe this summer.

“It is a club which brought me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am.

“I announced it early enough that the club could turn around. I wanted everyone to come out grown up, to leave hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, ”if you don’t want me to leave, I will stay.

“I said that I wanted to leave and I said it quite early. I did not appreciate the idea that “yes, he came in the final week of August…” because that makes me sound like a thief. I said at the end of July I wanted to leave.”