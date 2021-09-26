As the Nigerian joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Pharmacists Day (WPD), the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Pharmacy Bill already passed by the National Assembly.

Speaking during a press briefing to commemorate the Day on Saturday, the chairman of PSN, Abuja chapter, Pharm Ifeanyi Ikebudu, said when signed into law, the Pharmacy Bill will go a long way in curbing the many menaces that afflict the pharmacy profession and also help to achieve the sustainable development goals.

Ikebudu also added that the Pharmacy Bill which was fashioned and reviewed by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) will no doubt help in ensuring a healthier, safer and more prosperous Nigeria.

He lamented the many challenges faced by the profession in the country which have undermined the service delivery of the pharmacists among which he said, was the lack of enabling environment due to inadequate and inappropriate legislature for the regulation of the pharmacy practice in Nigeria.

Ikebudu who revealed that the theme of the 2021 commemoration is “Pharmacy; Always Trusted for Your Health” stated that the theme is apt especially coming from the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world in the last 20 months.

He added that during the period, the pharmacists as trusted health professional, have consistently stood firm and have worked assiduously to ensure that the pandemic is curbed and ensure the public is safe.

“This year’s celebration of the World Pharmacists’ Day is therefore an opportunity to appreciate our communities for the trust reposed on us,” he said.

The World Pharmacists’ Day Celebration, celebrated on September 25, annually was established by the Federal International Pharmacists (FIP) in the year 2009 with the purpose of encouraging activities that promote and advocate the role of the pharmacist in improving health in every corner of the world.