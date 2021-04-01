ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has given a go-ahead for the staging of the 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ after the host state met all the stipulated health protocol.

The Taskforce in a letter dated March 30, 2021 and signed by Dr Assad Hassan to the Minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, said: “Consequent to the adequate preparatory engagements on COVID-19 protocol between Edo State, Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) towards safe conduct of the Sports Festival, I have been directed to convey the approval of the PTF for the 2020 National Sports Festival to proceed as scheduled from April 2nd- 14th.

The PTF further commended the Minister of youth and sports development for taking the bold, difficult but necessary step of postponing the Festival severally due to the spike in the spread of the pandemic.

The Festival was earlier billed to take place last year but was postponed following the outbreak of COVID-19 which led to national lockdown.