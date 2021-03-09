Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 yesterday received jabs of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines during its weekly National briefing in Abuja.

Also, a team of journalists covering the PTF briefing were given the COVID-19 vaccines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the PTF team, who were vaccinated included the chairman, Boss Mustapha; minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; minister of Environment,

Muhammad Mahmood; minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora; director-general of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu; minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, and the National Incident Manager (NIM) PTF, Mukhtar Muhammad, among others.

Some of the journalists who received the vaccine include Nancy Urum, Friday Okeregbe, Hassan Umar Faruk among others.

Speaking before the vaccination, Mustapha said “Today, Monday, 8th March, 2021, I will lead all members of the PTF to receive the first doses of the vaccine as a further demonstration of the safety and efficacy.

“Also, our journalists who are critical front-liners in this fight will receive the vaccine in a representative manner.”

The vaccines were administered by Obuba Horsefall, the supervising nurse, Adaga Lucy and Obodia Ogonna.

It would be recalled that Nigeria, on Tuesday, took delivery of about four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to the country in batches over the next few months.

The vaccines are being provided by COVAX, an unprecedented global effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Upon arrival, samples were handed to NAFDAC, the Nigerian food and drug regulatory agency, for further examination.