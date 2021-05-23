The National Agricultural Seeds Advocacy Group (NASAG) has thrown its weight behind the proposed Plant Variety Bill (PVP) currently awaiting the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that it would pave the way for increased investment in the sector and lower food prices.

In a virtual press conference held this week, the advocates noted that the bill was essential for agribusiness to thrive in Nigeria, as it would provide protection of intellectual property rights for investors in the agribusiness value-chain specializing in high-yielding seed production.

Celestine Okeke, Lead partner Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Initiative (SEEDI), made the assertion which he noted was in line with global best practices in countries where agriculture is primarily undertaken as a business.

He faulted those calling on the president to reject the bill, which they claimed will restrict farmers from reproducing purchased high- yield seedlings.

According to Okeke, there is a fundamental difference between seedlings and grains, the latter being the product of the former, which must be understood by farmers and those seeking to prevent the bill from coming into effect.

“The disaster in the sector includes low yield, limited reach of extension services, climate change and proliferation of adulterated/ substandard seeds in the market, nowhere does the signing of the bill pose a disaster for farmers else than in the minds of those who do not believe that plant breeders should have rights over their breeds,” he said.

He underscored the painstaking efforts of researchers in developing high-yielding seedlings which require long duration of engineering and testing to get the desired result.

Okeke also noted that the high cost of seedlings will drop drastically when more investors enter the Nigerian market, as local production will lower retail prices – but stressed that for this to happen, the right enabling environment that protects intellectual property rights must first be created.

He called on Nigeria’s policy makers to pay adequate attention to the agric seed sub-sector which enhances yield and profitability for farmers and also serves as a boost for nutritious food supply, which cheaply addresses most health concerns.

“Without doubt, the seed sector is the most important sub-sector in the entire value chain of agriculture the world over, it is the critical and most important factor that determines the level of development the agricultural sector in any country can attain.

“The foundation of development in the sector rests almost squarely on the quality of research and development undertaken by plant breeders and other scientists in the sector, in their absence, the sector would most likely be unable to support robust and sustainable agricultural development in any country,” he said.

Research and development in the seed sector has remained majorly within the walls of poorly funded agricultural research institutes and private sector organisations that are poorly incentivized and have no rights over the plant varieties they breed.

In the absence of a law protecting the rights of breeders in Nigeria, plant breeders both in the public and private sectors have remained non-committal towards investing in plant breeding as there is no guarantee that their rights will be recognized and respected.

“The continued non-existence of a protection for plant breeders poses a greater danger to the sector as breeders have continued to leave the country to work in climes where their rights are protected and those still within the country are not willing to invest time and resources in plant breeding as there is no law protecting their intellectual work,” Okeke said.