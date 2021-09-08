The youth and sports development minister, Sunday Dare, has showered praises on the Super Eagles for picking their second consecutive win of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“Congratulations to Nigeria, congratulations to all Nigerians and the Super Eagles. The team has made us proud once again,” Dare said.

He also commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for ensuring that the team travelled in comfort.

“I salute everyone for the roles they played. The NFF ensured the team travelled in comfort and the coaches had to overcome a lot of setbacks owing to the COVID-19.

“In the game we had to dress only nineteen players as against the twenty three allowed by FIFA for World Cup qualifiers, added to this, we had to fight from a goal down to snatch all three points at stake.

“In spite of this victory I would like to tell everyone that the journey to Qatar is still a long one. We must keep fighting and working hard until the World Cup ticket is firmly in our hands.” Dare concluded.