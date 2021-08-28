The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has elected Mr Auwal Musa Rafsanjani as the new chairman of its board.

Rafsanjani alongside other members of the board were elected at the group’s Annual General meeting (AGM) that took place on Thursday in Abuja.

Earlier in the day, the AGM started with an electoral summit with the theme: The Future of Nigerian Elections; The Way Forward. The summit looked at various issues that can improve or impede elections in Nigeria with focus on electoral security, internal party democracy, electronic voting and the impact of election litigation on the integrity of our electoral process.

Mr Rafsanjani, who is also the head of Transparency International Nigeria and the chairman, Board of Trustees, Amnesty International Nigeria, will now steer the affairs of the flagship election observation coalition in the country for the next four years. He is known for his consistent engagement of the polity in the last two decades pushing for sustainable reforms that will bring lasting solutions to Nigerian many crisis.

As the flagship of election observation in Nigeria, TMG played a pivotal role in ensuring civic participation by mobilizing citizens during the Nigeria’s transition program conducted by the then military regime of General Abdusalami Abubakar between 1998 and 1999.

Other members elected by the group included 10 new board members and the state coordinators. Mr Rafsanjani succeeded Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi who stepped down having served the required maximum four years single-term in office.

A statement issued by the outgoing chairperson of TMG, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, named other members of the board to include Ms. Mirian Menkiti, Vice ChairM; Mr. Tijani Abdulkareem ,Treasurer; Ms. Ekaete Judith Umoh, Representing Persons with disabilities; Mr. Tayo Akinpelu, Representing the Youth and Dr. Abdu-Azis Bako, North Central Coordinator.

Others are: Sylvester Okoduwa, South South Coordinator; Dr. Joseph Gimba, North East Coordinator; Mr. Adesina Adefolahan, South West; Pastor Gabriel Odom, South East and Hajia Fatima Mohammed Umar, North West.