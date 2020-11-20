ADVERTISEMENT

By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The leading Nigerian Independent energy company, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPLAT) in partnership with its Joint Venture (JV) partner, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), said raising the quality of education of secondary school students in it operational areas is key and part of it’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

Speaking at the Seplat/NPDC, JV Quiz competition, the General Manager, External Affairs and Communication, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, organiser of the quiz, Dr. Chioma Nwachukwu, said the yearly competition which is 9th in the series remained part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the organisers (Seplat/NPDC) to impact on their immediate communities.

“It is meant to impact quality knowledge to the students with the most modern method of learning”, Dr. Nwachukwu said. She disclosed that this year quiz completion which climaxed today, began six months ago”, adding that about 574 schools took part in the competition. Besides, she said 45,140 students have been impacted since 2012 when the completion began. The Seplat Petroleum General Manager, said in addition to the quiz competition aimed at enhancing education in the country and impact positively on students, the company also have teachers’ empowerment programme by equipping them with all it takes to continue to impact knowledge to their students with modern technics. According to her, “The overall objective of the programme is designed to enhance academic performance of children and teaching technics for teachers for improve performance.” In a goodwill message, Edo State Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mr. Osarodion Ogie thanked Seplat and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) joint venture for this yearly competition. The Edo SSG who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. stellamaris Inasuen, noted that the organisers’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and determination have continued to impact their host communities of Delta and Edo States, enjoining them to keep up with it.

At the end of the event, St. Michael’s College, Benin City, Edo State, emerged as winner of Seplat Pearls Quiz completion in with a total of 54 points to Beat Macmell Academy, Sapele, Delta which scored 35 points to emerge second position.

The third place position went to Gloryland Secondary School, Igarra, Akoko-Edo in Edo State while St. John’s Academy, Oleh, Delta State came fourth.

With this emergence, St. Michael’s College school went home with N7 million cash prize, a trophy while the students who participated in the competition got N100,000 cash gift each.

Similarly, Macmell Academy with second position, got a trophy, a cash prize of N3 million for the school and N75,000 each for the students that participated in the quiz challenge.

While the 3rd position was won by Gloryland Secondary School, Igarra Akoko-Edo, Edo State with 65 points a cash prize of N1 million, a trophy, N50,000 for the students; the fourth position went to St. John’s Academy, Oleh, Delta State with a cash prize of N1 million and N19,000 for the students.