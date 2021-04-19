BY BODE GBADEBO

A corps member serving at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) headquarters in Abuja, Abubakar Ahmad Abubakar, has visited Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, and presented a gift to him in the spirit of the month of Radaman.

The corps member made the presentation to the surprise of Governor Bello, aides and other visitors at the weekend when he visited the governor at his Abuja residence.

Abubakar is a graduate of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Niger State and he is currently observing the mandatory one-year national youth service scheme in Abuja.

According to the chief press secretary (CPS) to Governor Bello, Muhammed Onogwu, who took to his Facebook page to narrate the story on Monday, Abubakar presented a box comprising a copy of the Holy Qur’an, prayer mat, Dabino (Dates), a bottle of honey, Islamic prayer beads called Tasbih, Zam Zam water, and other items to the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onogwu wrote about the corps member’s gesture: “He considered himself a strong spirited soul and that, he is. He considered himself among those who make time to help others regardless of capacity and so, he is. Even when we are struggling with personal issues, he believes nothing brings happiness than the moment of giving.

“He believes life is about service to others and life is about giving. Life is not all about preoccupying ourselves with our own selfish needs at all times but life is about putting a smile on the faces of others irrespective of our status in the society.

“Ordinarily, he would have been here to break fast with his governor whom he respects so much. He would have been here to make personal demand from his governor or explain his challenges like many others but this is why he was here this day.”

The CPS continued: “I saw that huge excitement radiating from the face of the Governor as he inspects the items while calling out their names. I can tell authoritatively how valuable the Governor accepted the gift with joy.

“This is another pointer that we can all make a difference in our life. A big man with all his riches may be lacking just a smile, give to him and earn the favour of God.

“There is joy in giving and we must all learn to give.”