By Salifu Usman |

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has tasked Muslims in the country to look out for the Ramadan crescent moon even as it rolled out modalities for the sighting of the new moon to signal the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The modalities are contained in a statement issued by the council’s director of administration, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, on behalf of NSCIA president-general, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Saad Abubakar III.

The statement detailed the telephone contacts and email addresses of 33 Islamic leaders in different localities across the country, who can be contacted to report credible positive sighting of the Ramadan crescent.

They include: Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen with telephone no: 08035740333 and email: muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com; Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke, Telephone: 08035050804, Email: jentleasad@yahoo.com; Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje, Telephone: 08028327463 and 08057752980, Email: Ganiy.agbaje@nasrda.gov.ng, among others.

The council, therefore, felicitated with the entire Muslim ummah on the auspicious occasion of the Ramadan, 1442 A.H. and enjoins all Muslims to be prayerful unto Allah, especially in the month of Ramadan, to help Nigeria and the world in general overcome the current COVID-19 pandemic and the various extant and palpable security challenges.

Also, the council advises Muslims in the country that as they await the announcement for the commencement of the Ramadan fast, to be vigilant and take extra security and health-measures to protect ourselves, loved ones and neighbours.