BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

As the holy month of Ramadan begins on Tuesday across the Islamic world, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has urged the Muslim Ummah to stress messages of peace, love and national unity in Nigeria.

A statement by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, on Monday, said Lawan urged Muslims to remember the Holy Month as a period of fasting, sober reflection, self-discipline and sacrifice.

“I urge us to remember our dear country in our prayers as we seek to overcome the challenges we are facing as a nation.

“This is in the realisation that Allah is the Almighty, kind and greater than all human problems.

“I enjoin us to stress the importance of peace, love, generosity and unity in our teachings during this sacred period.

“We should also not let down our guards in the observance of COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols in our spiritual and other activities during the Holy Month,” Lawan said.

The Senate President also wished the Muslim Ummah a blissful Ramadan.