By Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa,

The draws for the 38th edition of the Ramat Cup play-offs have been concluded in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital with twelve under-16 teams split into four groups to square off against each other at the Samson Siasia Stadium.

In group A, Everton Nigeria Football Academy of Ikolo will battle Oyins Football Academy while in the other game, Kings Warriors will be up against Everton FA.

Group B will see Douye FC of Sampou lock horns with New Evangel Football Academy of Edepie, just as Polaku United entertain Douye FC in the second group game of the competition.

Kingdom Stars FC will tackle Reward FC in Group C, while FC Ebiede of Amassoma will slug it out with Divine Warriors. Yenagoa City Football Academy will tango with Young Stars FC.

Addressing the participating teams shortly after the draw ceremony, South-south Zonal Vice President of the Youths Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Mr. Kali Gwegwe charged the twelve teams to abide by the rules of the game, pointing out that the national secretariat of YSFON has directed states to conduct a mandatory screening for over aged players.

He explained that the tournament would commence from January 16 to 26, 2021 while the national playoffs will take place in Kano from February 6 to 13.

Mr. Kali Gwegwe urged corporate organizations and well-meaning Bayelsans to support YSFON in its quest to make Bayelsa State the hub of young stars.