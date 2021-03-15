By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has fixed a new date for the commencement of this year’s Ramat Cup competition which will be held in the ancient city of Kano.

YSFON’s national organising secretary, Abdulrazaq Usman, said the competition earlier scheduled to hold from February 6 -13, 2021 will now take place from March 19-23 as the federation has agreed on the new date.

Usman said all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to storm Kano to battle for who lifts the trophy as well as well as the relay race of the event.

According to him, the national president of YSFON and deputy governor of Kano State, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has put in place all necessary logistics for a successful competition.

The competition was postponed earlier because of increased cases of COVID 19 second wave following consultations with relevant stakeholders.

He said the Deputy Governor and other members of the federation were very appreciative of the efforts of the Alhaji Abullahi Umar Ganduje led government of Kano State for his commitment in helping the federation to keep the memory of late General Murtala Ramat Mohammed the state born military Head of state who was assassinated on February 12, 1976.

The under-16 competition is part of YSFON’s effort to keep the flag of its development of youths through sports in the country.