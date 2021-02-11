ADVERTISEMENT

Sergio Ramos looks increasingly unlikely to stay at Laliga champions Real Madrid beyond the summer ‘after rejecting two contract extension offers’.

Ramos, 34, who has been at the Bernabeu for over 15 years and has played 668 games, is reportedly already planning his next step ‘to a European club’.

The Spanish journalist Siro Lopez, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo, reports that Ramos has rejected the two-year contract extension Real tabled with a 10 per cent salary reduction as a result of the Covid-19pandemic.

Ramos also rejected a separate proposal for a one-year contract extension on his existing salary of £10.5million net.

The reports say that Real won’t be making another offer and so Ramos is set to depart the club when his contract runs down this summer.

The centre back is currently in rehabilitation following a knee operation and hasn’t played since the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao on January 14.

He is expected to return to the side in April for what now appears to be a set of farewell appearances but without supporters in attendance.

Reports from Spain say that Real expect to bring in David Alaba, who is poised to leave Bayern Munich for nothing when his deal runs out at the end of the season.

They also want to renew Raphael Varane’s contract but will go into the market for another central defender if that isn’t possible.

Zinedine Zidane’s team are currently second in the LaLiga table following their 2-0 win over Getafe on Tuesday evening but leaders Atletico Madrid are five points clear with two games in hand.