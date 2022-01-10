A foremost innovative Real Estate Firm in Nigeria, Guven Realty has announced an expansion in its payment system offerings, officially introducing Cryptocurrency as a mode of payment.

The real estate company announced this yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, signed by the managing director, Guven Realty Limited, Prince Nathan Agama.

Agama urged the federal government to fully embrace cryptocurrency, harping on its inevitability in the near technology-powered future in boosting businesses and increasing the country’s GDP.

According to him, “This is an exciting announcement for us as a fresh, vibrant and innovative Nigerian business thinking Global because our introduction of Cryptocurrency offers our clients more options of payment thereby providing them with the ease and security we promised.”

On the legality of Cryptocurrency in Nigeria, he said that “unlike the conventional news that Cryptocurrency has been banned in Nigeria, trading of Cryptocurrency, in fact, has not been banned or made illegal in Nigeria, except that Nigerian banks and other financial institutions have been prohibited from dealing with Cryptocurrency.

“And this is the reason Guven Realty is partnering with other global cryptocurrency exchange platforms for peer-to-peer trading and exchange. This allows us to receive USDT, E Naira, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.’’

He added that Guven accepts all payment models within set regulations of the government.

Speaking on the firm’s impressively futuristic approach to business, Agama stated that, “We are empowering people of all generations especially the Gen Ys and the Gen Zs to think of real estate even as they embrace the metaverse world. And we do this by bridging the gap between tangible real estate assets and the metaverse assets, allowing our clients to have NFTs backed by physical assets, making Guven Realty the first African real estate company to merge both worlds”.

Harping further on the firm’s use of Cryptocurrency, he said, “We are building a platform that enables users to save up for their desired assets, be it land, house, or serviced apartment. The assets can easily be transferred to any of their benefactors if there’s any case of death of the owner, as we honour the individual with access to the NFT.”

He mentioned Guven Realty’s recent partnership with its Dubai Counterparts to broker client-friendly deals for all parties, in addition to the firm’s partnership with US and UK-based firms to help Guven clients acquire properties across board as some of its projects which will be fully rolled out this year.

Agama listed more projects to be rolled out to include LandBanking, Shortlet Rental, Luxury Apartments and Co-ownership opportunities with other global investors.