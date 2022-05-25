Kylian Mbappe says the dream of one day playing for Real Madrid is “never over” despite opting to sign a new contract and stay at Paris St-Germain.

The France striker, 23, rejected a move to the Spanish champions at the weekend to sign a new three-year contract PSG.

However, speaking to BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague on Monday, Mbappe has not ruled out a move to Real later in his career.

“You never know what can happen in the future,” he said.

“I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris St-Germain.”

Asked if signing the contract meant the Real Madrid dream was over, Mbappe said: “Never over.

Mbappe, regarded as one of the best players in the world, says he spoke to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez directly to inform him of his decision before signing the contract extension at PSG.

“It was last week I made the decision to stay,” he added.

“First of all I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn’t going to go.

“To be a great player [you have] to be honest and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship.”

‘I’ve always stayed focused on the pitch’

Speculation about Mbappe’s future gathered pace towards the end of the season although the forward says he never let it distract him from his duty on the pitch.

Mbappe scored 28 goals in Ligue 1 to help PSG win the title.

“I am 100% focused on my game,” he said.

“I didn’t have to follow [the speculation]. During the season I was focused 100% because I had individual goals and collective goals.

“It was important to stay focused on the pitch and make my decision when the season was over