When the door of utterance is opened unto you from heaven, it will make you a winner!

May that door of utterance be opened unto you from heaven, in the name of Jesus!

God could have sent an angel from heaven to respond, but He chose to use your mouth; so he gives you a mouth and a wisdom!

Look At These Scriptures

Psalm 8:2, Acts 4:1-15, Acts 6:9-10

Barriers To Receiving A Mouth And A Wisdom:

Secret sin: Any secret sin in your life will prevent heaven from giving you a mouth and a wisdom. (Proverbs 28:13) Disobedience to God. If you’re operating a life of disobedience, you will be unable to receive a mouth and a wisdom from him.

Others are fear, prayerlessness, unbrokeness and ignorance.

These are things beloved, that will prevent you from having a mouth and a wisdom.

Prayer Rain:

O God arise, and damage my ignorance in the name of Jesus! Every satanic power assigned to overthrow my destiny, scatter in the name of Jesus! Father, I receive a word and a wisdom to overcome my adversaries in the name of Jesus! O God arise, give me a mouth and a wisdom; by the power in the blood of Jesus Christ. My Father (3ce), arise in the thunder of your power; and give me a mouth and a wisdom in the name of Jesus!

Where is the Lord God of Elijah, arise; make me your battle axe in the name of Jesus!

I move from glory to glory, from strength to strength, from favor to favor; by the power in the blood of Jesus! Powers speaking demotion into my life, die in the name of Jesus! Powers using my glory to shine, you’re a liar; die in the name of Jesus! Power to terrify my enemies, I’m available; fall upon me now, in the name of Jesus! Where is the Lord God of Elijah, arise; silence my silencers in the name of Jesus!

Agenda of the rulers of darkness for my life, expire in the name of Jesus!

With Faith: Within 24 hours, let my blockages be uprooted in the name of Jesus!

Detention of domestic witchcraft, I’m not your candidate; catch fire in the name of Jesus!

Wicked powers in my family line, what are you waiting for; die in the name of Jesus!

Clap while praying:* Powers assigned to waste me installmentally, die int he name of Jesus! I kill every disease in my body, by the power in the blood of Jesus!

God bless you in Jesus name.

Subject: Going To Church

Going To Church train stopped at the Assemblies of God Church, Byazhin, Abuja to witness it’s end of the month power packed thanksgiving service.

The host, Rev OSINACHI CHIGBU ministered on the theme: “Recounting God’s Faithfulness And Greatness. He read from Psalm 89:5-8. YEMISI OKUNLOLA reports.

Psalms 89:5-8 ; “The heavens praise your wonders, Lord, your faithfulness too, in the assembly of the holy ones. For who in the skies above can compare with the Lord? Who is like the Lord among the heavenly beings? In the council of the holy ones God is greatly feared; he is more awesome than those who surround him. Who is like you, Lord God Almighty? You, Lord, are mighty, and your faithfulness surrounds you.”

Many people are deceived by their erroneous thinking that God has chosen to be fair to some and unfair to the rest. Others think of Him as a supreme being who just sits way above, watching without interference in the activities of men. Being born again and knowing about the holy spirit makes it easy for any man to live a christian life.

This shallow minded individuals have come up with erroneous conclusion that God hates some and loves others. Some others also believe that he only existed in the past, hence, he had dealings with selected few of bible days.

There are different ways in which the Lord has displayed his faithfulness to mankind.

God is faithful and great in creation:

He planned my conception, birth and upbringing through many dangers. He made the whole universe by the word of his mouth. He is sustaining it by his great and mighty hands. God is too faithful to fail.