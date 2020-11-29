By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has called on the government to stimulate the economy through massive investment in housing construction.

REDAN President, Alhaji Aliyu Oroji Wamakko argued that government investment in housing will go a long way to help boost the economy which is reported to have entered into recession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wamakko stated this in his welcome address at the opening of 2nd Lateef Jakande Housing lecture series hosted by the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) on Thursday, 26th November, 2020.

The theme of the edition “STILL ON AFFORDABLE AND DECENT HOUSING” was initiated in recognition of Alhaji (Dr.) Lateef Kayode Jakande’s outstanding contribution to the development of the housing sector as first civilian Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing.

Advertisements

REDAN president who cited the case of U.S in 2008 that had to revamp the economy through housing when it had its great recession, said “Housing development is an important tool in resuscitating an ailing economy.”

Wamakko also added that housing creates economic activities that generate massive employment while providing cross-cutting effects on other sectors of the economy.

He therefore said, “In the considered opinion of REDAN, Government should concentrate her energy in stimulating the Nigerian Economy via massive housing construction in order to boost the economy that has once more gone into recession. Housing development does not require incubation period, what is needed is strategic and holistic planning.

Advertisements





“At this unique occasion, we call on governments at the Federal, States and Local Governments to listen and cooperate with REDAN, evaluate our proposal and synergize with us to quickly revamp the Nigeria Economy. This is very feasible and workable. We are very much attuned to discussions and ideas.”

He also used the opportunity to call on government to support REDAN’s Rural-Urban Housing Initiative (RUHI-774) which is aimed at developing at least 100 housing units in each of the 774 Local Government Councils of the Federation including the FCT, where feasible and viable.

He said the RUHI-774 Project “is designed to enable any citizen to own a home at his/her Local Government of origin or anywhere of their choice in the country.”

The RUHI-774 Project is geared towards producing 100% Nigerian House to promote Local Content Development.

REDAN President said his association is also collaborating with other stakeholders in the housing sector as part of the effoefforts to provide low cost housing for the people.

The Association, he also said “is working assiduously with the Family Homes Funds Limited to provide construction finance to our members in order to actualize RUHI-774 initiative. This will provide mass housing and relieve Nigerians of the effect of COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the recession, it has become pertinent as well as imperative for the collaboration to be concretized with FHFL wherein they will provide construction finance to massively produce housing and create employment, as part of her mandate, leading to economic stimulus to reverse the recession.

“REDAN has the firm buy-in of the Management of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), who is warehousing the National Housing Fund (NHF) contributions of Civil Servants nationwide, and also to leverage on the Bank’s Rent- to-Own Scheme.

“The Association is working assiduously with the Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria (MBAN), as well as the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC) to process mortgages and enhance mortgage culture nationwide.

“RUHI-774 will lead to massive economic development nationwide, specifically to create a live-able community at the Local Government Councils, thereby ensuring systematic, creating socio –economic empowerment across-the-board. This will surely lead to massive employment at the grass-root.

“For Return on Investment, para-military institutions and some agencies like Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE). National Union of Teachers (NUT) and contributors to the National Housing Funds have keyed into this scheme. Also, the FMBN Rent-to-Own scheme will serve as a veritable means to energize the RUHI-774.”

Wamakko was also full off praises for the Life Patron and the pioneer President of REDAN Chief Jakande who he described as a trail blazer in the provision of low cost and affordable houses in Nigeria.

He commended the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lead Speaker and Panelists for their acceptance to make the edition vibrant for talking frankly to Nigerians in solving our housing problem.