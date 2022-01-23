Organizers of the Grammy Award, the Recording Academy, has announced that the 64th Grammy Awards had been rescheduled for April 3,2022,in Las Vegas, United States of America.

A statement released by Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr, revealed that the awards show will hold in Las Vegas for the first time at the MGM Grand Arena, while Trevor Noah will return as the host.

“I’m so pleased to let you know that the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards have been rescheduled and will now be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Trevor Noah, the Emmy Award-winning host of “The Daily Show,” will return as master of ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night”.The statement read in part.

“We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show. From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community.

We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS and our production partners at Fulwell 73 have shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of everyone who worked toward this solution”.The statement added.

This year’s show is the first to feature 10 nominees (up from eight) in the four major categories of album, record and song of the year and best new artist.

