Rector, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana in Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi State, Dr Ogbonnia Ibe-Enwo, has warned students of the institution against anti-social behaviours.

Ibe-Enwo who gave the warning during the 40th matriculation ceremony of the institution stated that management would not tolerate any form of anti-social activities in the polytechnic.

He enjoined the students especially the new intakes to avoid cultism, sexual immorality, drunkenness, examination misconduct, truancy, disobedience to constituted authority, violent protests, destruction of school properties, oppression and molestation of fellow students, theft.

The rector said any student found to have engaged in such activities risk being expelled or denied the certificate of the polytechnic.

He urged them to brace up for hard work in their studies pointing out that discipline and hard work constitute the only highway to success.

He expressed the determination of his administration to curb the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in the country.

About 4, 746 students who were newly admitted into the Polytechnic, took oath of matriculation at the event.